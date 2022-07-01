Without Andreas, Flamengo is interested in midfielder Wendel, from Zenit and ex-Fluminense | Flamengo

Now without Andreas Pereira, Flamengo intensified the search for midfielders. A few weeks ago, aware that the Manchester United player would hardly remain, the red-black board is interested in hiring Wendel, revealed by Fluminense and currently at Zenit, from Russia.

Red-black football executive Bruno Spindel recently spoke with Fransergio Ferreira, Wendel’s agent. Bruno sought information to find out if, even with the steering wheel highlighted at Zenit, a negotiation would be possible.

The interest in Wendel was first reported by the website “Portal Urubu Interativo” and discussed this Thursday during the Seleção Sportv (see video at top). O ge found that Flamengo has competition from European teams.

There is the expectation that Spindel and Fransergio will meet in July for further talks. Wendel has a market in Europe, but the possibility of being close to his family and Flamengo’s prominent position in South American football make him see a return to Brazil as a good option.

In 34 games last season, the midfielder scored four goals and provided four assists. (see below one of the assists).

Wendel, 24, made his big season in Brazilian football in 2017, with Fluminense. The first experience in European football was with the shirt of Portuguese Sporting. It is worth remembering that Flamengo had already tried to sign him when the player was in Portugal.

With Russian teams suspended from the Champions League because of the war with Ukraine, Flamengo tries to approach Corinthians with Zenit to have Yuri Alberto, one of the great investments of the European club at the beginning of last season.

Since the beginning of the war, in February, Flamengo has brought in two players who were in Russian football: defender Pablo, ex-Lokomotiv, and left-back Ayrton Lucas, on loan from Spartak Moscow.

