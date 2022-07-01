Xbox: Players Are Disappointed and Call for an End to Live Gold

Xbox fans are calling for an end to the Games With Gold program, a benefit that gives free games monthly to Xbox Live Gold subscribers. After announcing the list of free games for the month of July, Twitter was flooded with complaints against the program, largely driven by comparisons to free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Earlier in the week, Xbox revealed the July game list for Games With Gold, but many fans were again disappointed, especially considering that two of the games on the list have already been given away for free in the past and the other two aren’t that great. relevant. As might be expected, it didn’t take long for the complaints to start and this was done in Xbox Wire’s own announcement post, with many even calling for an end to Games With Gold.

Please, just suspend the Games with Gold Program… or make it a 5dollar thing at least… — BP🕹Axrom ||| (@BPAxrom) June 28, 2022

Please just suspend the Games With Gold Program… or make it a $5 thing at least.

Maybe its time to scrap xbox live gold and just add the funds from this into gamepass. Combine what you would pay for these 4 monthly games and maybe put 1 single higher tier game into gamepass. — FightFireWithF4 (@FightFireWithF4) June 29, 2022

Maybe it’s time to ditch Xbox Live Gold and just add the funds for it to Game Pass. Combine what you would play in these four monthly titles and maybe just put one higher tier game on Game Pass.

Bro we just had Torchlight back in 2019 August. Why are you giving us repeated games we just had?? PsPlus be having bomb-free games. But nah games with gold just all dried out of energy. — DoomSlayer (@XenoGrim) June 28, 2022

Dude, we had Torchlight in August 2019. Why are they giving us repeat games that we already have.



PS Plus is having bombastic free games. But the bad games at Games With Gold drained my energy.

The list of complaints goes on, but it’s already clear that subscribers aren’t happy with the program at all, and it looks like Microsoft has work to do. The main focus of Live Gold is to be a paid block for subscribers to have access to the online mode of Xbox games. Games With Gold is just an added benefit of the service, used as a gimmick for subscribers. Recently, Live Gold was integrated into Game Pass Ultimate, with this, subscribers can subscribe to three services (Live Gold, Cloud Games and Game Pass) for the price of one, but it seems that still, subscribers are not finding the service advantageous enough. Will Microsoft address the complaints?

Source link