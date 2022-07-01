Xiaomi Band 7 Pro has confirmed design and official release date

While promoting the new Xiaomi Band 7 in several countries, the Chinese manufacturer published a teaser confirming the official release date of the Band 7 Pro model. The news was shared through the social network Weibo.

According to Xiaomi, this new smart bracelet should be announced on the same day as the Xiaomi 12S family. That is, we are talking about the great event that will be held on the 4th of July.

Now, when it comes to the design of the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro, it is undeniable that it is more similar to some smart watches. That’s because the display is bigger, and its chassis seems to be built in metal.

Check it out below: