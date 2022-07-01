Xiaomi Band 7 Pro has confirmed design and official release date

While promoting the new Xiaomi Band 7 in several countries, the Chinese manufacturer published a teaser confirming the official release date of the Band 7 Pro model. The news was shared through the social network Weibo.
According to Xiaomi, this new smart bracelet should be announced on the same day as the Xiaomi 12S family. That is, we are talking about the great event that will be held on the 4th of July.
Now, when it comes to the design of the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro, it is undeniable that it is more similar to some smart watches. That’s because the display is bigger, and its chassis seems to be built in metal.
Check it out below:
Although the manufacturer’s teaser doesn’t confirm the specs or even the size of the display, the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro looks a lot like the Redmi Smart Band Pro. In the case of the new model, it can be sold in gold and black colors.
In the two models mentioned, the bracelets will be built in silicone and must have the same size as the version that is used in the brand’s watches.
As for the expected features, the Chinese brand has not yet confirmed any details. Even so, we should expect heart rate tracking, SpO2, fitness tracking, sleep tracking, and NFC for contactless payments.
We can also expect bigger battery and GPS presence.
For now, we also do not know the possible official price of this new smart bracelet. In any case, new details may be revealed over the weekend.
What do you think of the design of the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.