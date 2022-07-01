Young man discovers he suffers from very rare syndrome after watching “Grey’s Anatomy”: “Unbelievable level of pain”

Not even Shonda Rhimes would be able to create a plot like that! The hit series “Grey’s Anatomy” may be fiction, but for Emilie Levy, a 22-year-old girl, the attraction helped her unravel a “medical mystery”.

According to a report released by The New York Times, Levy, who was born in Israel, had suffered from unexplained pain in his wrists and ankles since he was 12 years old. While still in her teens, she also started to suffer dislocations of her shoulder, hip and jaw, and even with countless hospital visits, doctors were never able to identify what was wrong with her.

However, while watching the medical drama starring Ellen Pompeo, the young woman recognized her own symptoms in one of the characters on the small screen. “I was watching season 13 when I saw something. There was a female patient complaining of a hangover after just one drink and during the exam they were able to easily dislocate her entire arm.” Emilie told NeedToKnow.online.

The college student pointed out that over the years, she got “almost immediately hungover” with small amounts of alcohol, though she never knew why until that moment. “After I saw them dislocating their shoulder, I remember thinking, ‘This reminds me exactly of myself’”she said.

The woman in the “Grey’s” episode was eventually diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a rare inherited connective tissue disorder characterized by a defect in collagen biosynthesis. Clinical manifestations can affect the skin, joints, blood vessels and internal organs.

The discovery, unfortunately, was not the game-changer that Emilie had hoped for — that’s because, even after acknowledging all of her symptoms on TV, doctors told her she was wrong and blamed her dislocations on Hypermobility Syndrome. Eventually, she sought a second opinion, and in 2019, she was finally diagnosed with EDS.

Unfortunately, the diagnosis did not help the young woman escape the sufferings of the disease. In September 2020, Levy was involved in a car accident and dislocated his ribs after another driver fell asleep at the wheel and collided with his vehicle. Just six months later, his thoracic region and chest were dislocated as a result. “It was like a domino, from the moment the first rib dislocated, the deterioration was so rapid, it got worse every day”lamented.

If she bent over, drove or sat for more than 30 minutes, lifted objects, coughed or simply breathed, her ribs would dislocate. The young woman spent months waking up in the middle of the night, every ten minutes, to get her ribs back in place. “I got to the point where I told my parents I couldn’t imagine living like this, with an unbelievable level of pain, not even for two more months.” remembered.

Continue after Advertising

While there is no cure for Ehlers-Danlos, Levy researched “slippery rib syndrome treatment” online and eventually found a medical center that treated her condition. “It was the first time I found someone explaining exactly what I had been complaining about all these months,” she said.

Crying, she sat her parents down to watch the clip she discovered and ended up flying to Florida months later. “I flew to their clinic for three months to undergo a major treatment, which ended up leading to a huge improvement in my function, where I stopped traveling,” revealed.

Continue after Advertising

The difficulties of the disease, as well as the way she discovered her condition, inspired Levy to become a doctor, a goal she achieved in February 2022, when she opened a medical clinic with surgeon Dr. Yeshaiau Benedict in Israel. “The clinic focuses on prolotherapy, a regenerative form of treatment that can make a significant difference in the lives of patients with Ehlers-Danlos and many other orthopedic injuries and pain, including various sports injuries.”, she was proud. Emilie, meanwhile, will need her own prolotherapy treatments for the rest of her life.

With the help of the specialist, whom she called an “exceptional and unusual orthopedic surgeon”, Levy now tries to help “as many people as possible”. “Emilie is only a 22-year-old woman, but she’s come a long way in her short life – she’s a smart, stubborn, intelligent woman. She pursues her goals in life and doesn’t like that [ninguém] prevent it”, said Benedict. “I am grateful for the privilege I have been given and for helping people get back to their lives and heal their pain.” concluded the young woman.