Young man has nude exposed and discovers group with bot that stimulates leakage

Júlia*, a 23-year-old student from the Federal District, a few days ago started receiving messages from unknown numbers on Whatsapp and soon discovered that intimate photos of her, as well as her name, address, phone number and even CPF, had been released in a group. on the social networks. The action, she discovered, is done with the help of a bot, a kind of robot, in a Telegram group, which teaches and encourages men across the country to leak photos and personal data of women.

At first, Julia didn’t believe the photos were really hers, but the situation quickly escalated. “I was calm, because I thought that the photos didn’t exist and that maybe it was a scam, but after I found out that the photos were mine. I went into despair, I felt ashamed, I was afraid to tell my mother”, she says in an interview with universe.

In a short time, a nightmare settled in the student’s life. Some of the messages, sent to her from various DDDs, came with the “alert” of the exhibition. Others, with misogynistic attacks talking about the young woman’s body.

The online attacks soon had an effect on the student’s personal life, who began to think twice before leaving home out of fear.

I confess that I’m a little afraid of going to bars or parties and one of these boys in the group recognize me and harass me, but I was even more afraid when they told me that they had my data and wanted to hack me.

Julia

One of the members of the group in which photos of the student were released showed the victim how much data the suspects had on her. Image: Reproduction

After at least three other people sent messages and screenshots on WhatsApp, she discovered that the images had been released by a bot called “Dark Secretinho” on Telegram.

“What can this bot do? If you want to join the new club, send any leaks with insta and mine nudes here,” reads the bot’s pinned message on the platform. He also asks for a transfer of BRL 10 via pix so that users can receive the content leaked on the social network.

One of the members of the group even sent the student information about the participants’ interest in breaking into her networks.

To join a group that publishes nudes of women, users must pay R$10 and publish intimate photos of the victims. Image: Reproduction

“They were planning to break into your stuff, hack you. They even got some of your data,” he said. Along with the “warning”, the man sent the victim a sort of list, which appeared to be a “standard” to identify exposed women in the group. Among the requested data are addresses, telephone numbers, parents’ names and even the victim’s PIS (Social Integration Program) number.

On Thursday night (29), the Telegram bot that exposed the women continued to function normally. The 23-year-old, meanwhile, is trying to get on with her life while waiting for a response from the authorities.

“I changed all my passwords, email, social networks, put two-factor authentication on all networks and emails and told my mother, who was super helpful. I also mentioned it to close friends. They never went through this, but they supported me”, recalls Júlia.

What to do in such situations?

Judge Ivana David, coordinator of the Graduate Course in Digital Law at Meu Curso Educacional, points out that in such situations, it is necessary to keep as much information as possible and take the data to the police.

“Usually, the first thing the victim feels is the urge to delete the messages, imagining that this will solve the problem, but she won’t. She has to record all the contacts, information, photos, messages she receives and hand this over to the police authority, because this is the only way the police authority can eventually reach the criminal group”, he explains to Universa.

The expert says that in the case of the young woman from the Federal District, two different crimes may have occurred: the first, if someone with whom she shared the photos in a moment of intimacy discloses them to other people, it is provided for in article 218-C of the Code. criminal.

The article provides from one to five years of imprisonment for anyone who “offers, exchanges, makes available, transmits, sells or exhibits for sale, distributes, publishes or disseminates” scenes of sex, nudity or pornography without the victim’s consent.

If the photos were removed from the young woman’s cell phone without her having shared it with anyone, the person who did so could be held liable for breaking into an electronic device, a crime provided for in article 154 of the Penal Code.

In addition to the penalties for sharing the images, the judge recalls that everyone who is present in the Telegram group can also be penalized.

“Everyone is committing crimes. Not only invading the device and having access to intimate photos, but also, eventually, sharing these photos, is criminal conduct. If there are minors exposed, there is also a criminal classification in the Statute of Children and Adolescents, which gives even more serious pity”, he says.

Anyone who is a victim of such a crime is also entitled to receive compensation.

Regardless of the criminal side, the victim can also file a lawsuit for moral damages and even material damages demanding a sum of money when the perpetrator of the crime is identified. We have concrete cases of victims who fall into depression, victims who attempt suicide because they cannot regain their lives, their dignity, again after such a crime. We have the constitutional guarantee of human dignity. This type of crime messes with the victim’s psychological.

Ivana David, judge

O universe twice tried to contact Telegram’s lawyer in Brazil, Alan Elias Thomaz, but has not received any response so far.

The company’s press office, which works through a bot in the application itself, was also contacted in search of information and did not give any position on the matter.

The Civil Police of the Federal District was also sought by the universe in search of information on how investigations of this type are carried out, but limited itself to informing that the case is investigated by the 21st DP.

“Due to the nature of the incident, as it is the victim’s privacy, it is not possible to provide details of the case,” he said in a statement.

*Name fictitious to preserve the safety of the young