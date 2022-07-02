10 programming languages ​​that are becoming obsolete in 2022

Every programming language, no matter how popular or how densely it is used, is useful to someone — of course, some more, some less. And, while many are embraced by thousands of developers, several end up falling by the wayside; or in disuse.

Even those that peaked in popularity in a given period may have become obsolete, either by the natural evolution of other more modern alternatives or by the creators’ own neglect.

Below are ten outdated options that have been falling by the wayside. If you’re a fan of any (or several) of them, just keep using them; the list is driven by evolution and practicality—not personal preference.

VB.NET

Visual Basic.NET, created by Microsoft, has a syntax similar to Basic, which can be great for those nostalgic for the MSX era and interested in the history of programming. But the incompatibility with its other versions generate disagreements and criticisms that to this day irritate the programming community.

And with options that corrected that initial option, there is no advantage to continuing to insist on this language.

Elm

Built as a domain-specific language for declarative writing of web browser-based graphical user interfaces. Its inactivity for the last two years, without any significant update, puts it in imminent extinction.

Coffee Script

The language is known to be a “cute” and easier to understand version of JavaScript. But it is much inferior in terms of performance and feature options, which, although it seduces beginners, it is very uncomfortable for those who need broader and more powerful tools. Hence the disuse since 2020 on the market.

Haskell

This language is still many fans of small projects on Facebook and GitHub, in code used for internal infrastructure of big data and machine learning — the social network, for example, uses in initiatives to deal with spam. Banks have also used it with blockchain, due to its immutability, which favors security aspects.

Although it has tried to bring updates in recent years, the changes do not seem to keep it relevant compared to other more efficient alternatives in the disruptive moment that the job market is experiencing in 2022.

Erlang

Widely used by most telecommunications systems, it has not been able to adapt very well to recent changes in the labor market in recent years. Although it has been widely used in the past and is praised for its ease of learning, its popularity has dropped in the developer community.

pascal

Here’s another “dinosaur” that made its way, coming from Algol 60 to become an imperative and procedural programming language reference. Thus, like the options that became popular in the 1970s and 1980s, it pleases nostalgic veterans and nostalgic veterans, but became obsolete with the arrival of Delphi, which, although not so “young”, has aged well and is still present in many systems of the Microsoft, Apple and Google.

Cobol

Another ancient language, it was created basically to serve banks, government organizations, among other businesses that began to digitize their operations in the rise of computing between 1960 and 1990.

But its rigidity of rules in the composition of characters and the limitation of code analysis, added to other more evolved and dynamic languages, such as Java and Python, make Cobol present only in Jurassic systems or machines.

ColdFusion Markup Language

Launched by Adobe with innovative features for the time, it became popular due to its ease of use, due to its coding with tags that resemble HTML. However, the different versions, customized by developers and companies that adapted their functionalities according to their needs, made their applications as useful as they were incompatible for general use.

Its low quality debugging, added to the absence of a package manager and the fall of Adobe Flash, criticized for its vulnerability and uses the ColdFusion platform, make its use less and less frequent.

Objective-C

The language became popular thanks to Steve Jobs joining his projects for NeXT, which was an operating system’s answer to Windows in the late 1980s. Objective-C, which inherited part of its syntax from C, was important for the Apple’s application development, especially when Jobs returned to the company and progressed the platform to Mac OS X.

While it is still widely used, due to the legacy of years of use on early Mac machines from the late 1990s to early 2000s, Objective-C is currently largely being replaced by Swift C, which is much more feature-rich.

perl

The language is a collective of cross-platform versions of high-level programming, which, although it has several versions, has gained acceptance because it is great for manipulating texts and files in short and powerful codes — and the concept of free software maintains a large collaborative community.

But the lack of privacy options on the codes, the slowness of its scripts, and the high drain on the CPU capacity make the complexity of reading and writing have made many of its features redundant compared to more modern options.

Source: Analytics Insight