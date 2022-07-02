15th round predictions

Fluminense x Corinthians and Santos x Flamengo are some of the games that shake up the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship, which is heading towards the final stretch of the first round. Both matches will take place this Saturday (2), at Maracanã and Vila Belmiro, respectively.

As happens every week, the columnists of UOL Esporte were summoned and gave their guesses for the main games of the round.

For the first duel mentioned, all bloggers, without exception, bet on the victory of Fluminense, a team that has been on the rise this season and already appears in sixth place in the Brasileirão table. For the clash in Vila Belmiro, there was balance in the guesses, with most predicting a draw — and no one risking a victory for Fla.

Another game in which there was unanimity among the columnists was Palmeiras x Athletico. The current leader of the competition receives the Hurricane at Allianz Parque, tonight (2).

Check out the journalists’ opinions and also place your bets!

SATURDAY (2)

Fluminense x Corinthians

Alicia Klein – Fluminense

Danilo Lavieri – Fluminense

Julio Gomes – Fluminense

Menon – Fluminense

Milly Lacombe – Fluminense

Milton Neves – Fluminense

Renato Maurício Prado – Fluminense

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Fluminense

Vitor Guedes – Fluminense

Santos vs Flamengo

Alicia Klein – Santos

Danilo Lavieri – Draw

Julio Gomes – Santos

Menon – Draw

Milly Lacombe – Santos

Milton Neves – Santos

Renato Maurício Prado – Draw

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Draw

Vitor Guedes – Draw

Palmeiras vs Atletico

Alicia Klein – Palmeiras

Danilo Lavieri – Palmeiras

Julio Gomes – Palmeiras

Menon – Palmeiras

Milly Lacombe – Palmeiras

Milton Neves – Palmeiras

Renato Maurício Prado – Palmeiras

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Palmeiras

Vitor Guedes – Palmeiras

Youth vs Atletico MG

Alicia Klein – Atletico MG

Danilo Lavieri – Atletico MG

Julio Gomes – Draw

Menon – Draw

Milly Lacombe – Youth

Milton Neves – Atlético-MG

Renato Maurício Prado – Atlético-MG

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Atletico MG

Vitor Guedes – Atletico MG

Ceará x Internacional

Alicia Klein – Ceará

Danilo Lavieri – Ceará

Julio Gomes – Draw

Menon – International

Milly Lacombe – Ceará

Milton Neves – Draw

Renato Maurício Prado – Ceará

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Draw

Vitor Guedes – Ceará

SUNDAY (3)

Atletico GO vs Sao Paulo

Alicia Klein – Draw

Danilo Lavieri – Sao Paulo

Julio Gomes – Atletico GO

Menon – Sao Paulo

Milly Lacombe – Atletico GO

Milton Neves – Draw

Renato Maurício Prado – Draw

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Sao Paulo

Vitor Guedes – Atletico GO

MONDAY (4)

Bragantino vs Botafogo

Alicia Klein – Bragantino

Danilo Lavieri – Bragantino

Julio Gomes – Bragantino

Menon – Draw

Milly Lacombe – Draw

Milton Neves – Bragantino

Renato Maurício Prado – Bragantino

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Bragantino

Vitor Guedes – Bragantino