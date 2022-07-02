36 years of Lindsay Lohan: remember 5 movies from the 2000s star! | Movies and series

Years later, as long as “Crazy Friday” and “Mean Girls” consolidated her acting career while Lohan also invested in the musical side with the release of the album “Speak” in 2004. But, at the same time that she became one of the most sought-after actresses, chemical dependency and several controversies in her personal life caused her ascension to be hampered by her distance from screens.

The comeback, however, is here. In 2017, Lindsay participated in the series “From Leave, Health” alongside Hupert Grint; and, in 2019, he had his own reality show — the “Lindsay Lohan: Mistress of Heaven”. Last year, Netflix also announced that she will star in two of the platform’s romantic comedies, one being a Christmas special alongside Chord Overstreet from glee.

With that in mind, and taking advantage of the actress is turning 36 today (2), we have prepared a list of 5 movies for you to remember the best moments of the birthday girl of the day. Check out:

1 – Cupid operation (1998)

2 of 6 Operation Cupid (1998) — Photo: Disney/Disney Operation Cupid (1998) — Photo: Disney/Disney

Remake of the 61 classic also from Disney, “Cupid operation” shows Lindsay Lohan in a double dose with the characters Hallie Parker and Annie James. In the story, they are twins who were unaware of each other’s existence — until they met, by chance, at a campsite. With mother Elizabeth James (Natasha Richardson) living in London and father Nick Parker (Dennis Quaid) in the United States, the duo begins to hatch a plan to try to unite the two and bring the whole family back together.

two – Freaky Friday (2003)

3 of 6 Freaky Friday (2003) — Photo: Publicity Freaky Friday (2003) — Photo: Publicity

Another Disney remake that also featured Lindsay Lohan in the lead role is the great “Crazy Friday”. Alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, the actress plays a 15-year-old girl who lives in conflict with her mother – until, because of a fortune cookie, they switch bodies and come to understand each other while trying to find a way. to get around the confusion.

Here, guitarist of a garage rock band, Lindsay also took advantage of the musical side and released his voice in “Ultimate”, the pop-rock that closes the film.

3 – Mean Girls (2004)

4 of 6 Mean Girls (2004) — Photo: Publicity Mean Girls (2004) — Photo: Disclosure

Classic of classics when it comes to “teen movies from the 2000s”, “Mean Girls” is remembered to this day by the villain Regina George (Rachel McAdams), striking phrases (“you can not sit with us”among others) and the pink look on Wednesdays.

In the plot, Lindsay is Cady Heron – a teenager who has spent her entire life being homeschooled by her scientist parents. Everything changes when they move from Africa to the suburbs of Illinois, in the United States, and the young woman has to deal with the different groups and the dispute for popularity in high school. Motivated by a disappointment in her recent friendship with Regina George, she decides to infiltrate the group of “The Powers” – but ends up seduced by the world that she begins to participate.

the mood of Mean Girlsone of the features of the feature, bears the signature of Tina Fey in the script.

4 – Herbie – My Turbocharged Beetle (2005)

5 of 6 Herbie – My Turbo Beetle — Photo: Getty Images Herbie – My Turbocharged Beetle — Photo: Getty Images

Sixth appearance of the most famous beetle in cinema, “Herbie – My Turbocharged Beetle” also has Lindsay Lohan as the main star. In the story, she plays the young Maggie Peyton, who has the dream of participating in the NASCAR race, but is stopped by her father and former pilot Ray Peyton – who encourages her to be a sports announcer and leave the tracks to her brother. Everything changes, however, when she goes to the junkyard and chooses Herbie to be her car.

6 of 6 Luck in Love (2006) — Photo: Disclosure Luck in Love (2006) — Photo: Disclosure

Also known as the film responsible for introducing the band McFly into the lives of many teenagers in the 2000s, “Luck in Love” is a romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and Chris Pine. The plot is about socialite Ashley Albright (Lohan), for whom luck always seems to smile. Until, at a masquerade ball, she kisses Jake Hardin (Pine), the unluckiest guy in town, and starts dealing with a series of events that turn her life upside down.