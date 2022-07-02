Abel and cast create “rule” for Palmeiras to be Brazilian champions | palm trees

Palmeiras and Athletico-PR will make this Saturday, at 21h (GMT), at Allianz Parque, a direct confrontation between the pointers of this beginning of the Brazilian Championship.

Verdão opened the 15th round in the lead with 29 points, while Hurricane is third, with 24. The direct confrontation, which marks the meeting of the idols Abel Ferreira and Luiz Felipe Scolari, is important to enforce a rule that the Portuguese and your players set for the title quest.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

1 of 1 Assistant João Martins, coach Abel Ferreira and assistant Carlos Martinho in training for Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco Assistant João Martins, coach Abel Ferreira and assistant Carlos Martinho in training for Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco

The coaching staff called on some of the leaders of the squad to understand what was needed to win the Brasileirão. One of the goals: to be the best home team in the competition.

– We had a meeting with the players before the Brasileirão started. We asked, because we have never experienced this and we have some champions in the squad, which was necessary to win the Brasileirão. They replied that we had to be the best team at home. At home we have to be relentless – summed up assistant João Martins last week.

Throughout the season, Verdão has done well at Allianz Parque, with 16 wins, two draws and just one defeat. But the three games in which they lost points were for the Brasileirão: draws with Fluminense (1 to 1) and Atlético-MG (0 to 0), in addition to the defeat to Ceará (3 to 2).

“It’s a direct confrontation game” says Felipe Zito about Palmeiras’ game against Hurricane

Palmeiras has not yet reached the goal of best home team and has the third best record at home in the Brasileirão (66.7%), behind Corinthians (71.4%) and Atlético-MG (70.8%).

Of those games that he didn’t win at home, the defeat to Ceará and the draw with Fluminense, in which he came to be ahead on the scoreboard, are the most regretted in the club. But the compensation has happened outside the arena, since Verdão is the best visitor of the Brasileirão.

As the confrontation will take place between the round of 16 of the Libertadores, some of the direct opponents should save players in this round, such as Athletico-PR itself.

Abel will only define the team this Saturday morning, but with the 3-0 victory over Cerro Porteño in Paraguay, Palmeiras can be more careful than rivals with the Brasileirão in this round.

“The two great idols of Palmeiras will be on the bench” says Bocca, the voice of the Palmeiras fans about Abel Ferreira and Felipão

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧