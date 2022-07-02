Abu Dhabi’s frozen dunes are a product of climate change; Look

While most of the deserts consist of volatile landscapes, far removed from any life structure that possibly ever existed there, Al Wathba seems to be going, at least in parts, against the grain.

Its silhouette resists the weather thanks to “fossilized” dunes, another beautiful and curious phenomenon that has taken tourist destinations due to climate change.

Located about an hour from Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, the desert is home to a small oasis that attracts flamingos and surreal mountains, the so-called “frozen” sandy formations. They are the result of a process that began, by the way, in the Ice Age.

Thomas Steuber, professor in the Department of Earth Sciences at Khalifa University of Science and Technology in Abu Dhabi, told CNN that there are different generations of dunes in Al Wathba, which started to form in different polar cycles between 200,000 and 7 thousand years ago.

Image: alexeys/Getty Images/iStockphoto

As the ocean levels dropped when the ice was concentrated in the polar caps, the wind from the Arabian Gulf began to carry accumulations of sand to the region. When the ice melted, the water level rose and the subsequent moisture that formed in the environment reacted with the calcium carbonate in the sand.

Thus, a kind of cement was formed in the desert, molded into curious shapes by the same intense winds. “The Arabian Gulf is a very shallow little basin. It’s only 120 meters deep, so at the peak of the Ice Age, about 20,000 years ago, there was so much accumulation in the polar ice caps that there was a lack of water in the ocean. Gulf was dry — and it was the source of material for the fossils in the dunes”, he explains.

Image: PixHound/Getty Images/iStockphoto

This process of composing and molding the fossils took thousands of years. More recently, erosion caused by strong winds and global warming has transformed its sinuous curves. “Some of the dunes are huge, but in the end the wind will destroy them. They are essentially rocks, but you can sometimes break them with your hands. It is a very fragile material”, says the scholar.

Steuber promises that Emirati researchers will continue to return to the desert region to study it, as its “time-stopped” sands may provide other curious historical clues. To the American vehicle, he mentions that his own upbringing can be proof of the flood of Noah cited in the Bible, the Quran and the Torah.

Image: PixHound/Getty Images/iStockphoto

“Possibly, this huge flood in the Arabian Gulf happened at the end of the ice ages, because the sea level rise was very fast. With a dry gulf, the Tigris and Euphrates rivers would have flowed into the Indian Ocean and what is now the basin would have It was a very fertile plain 8,000 years ago that would have been inhabited and people may have experienced rapid rise in water level. Perhaps this led to a historical memory that composed these holy books of three local religions,” he speculates.

Despite currently being a free tourist attraction in Abu Dhabi, the UAE Environment Agency has turned it into a protected area. In practice, this means that a trail has been established so that visitors can get to know the points of greatest interest at a safe distance, without closely affecting their structures.

Image: alexeys/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Also according to the Abu Dhabi tourism authorities, the Al Wathba trail is about 3 kilometers long and can be completed in about an hour from the visitor center located in the parking lot at one end. The shock of light hitting the surface of the 1,700 fossils forms a beautiful spectacle, best seen at sunset.

For those who prefer to stay in the region and do not want to opt for the many luxury resorts around Al Wathba, the emirate offers a campsite on the edge of its oasis, with a barbecue and outdoor picnic space. Tours to the dunes are available at restricted times, with more information available on the website.