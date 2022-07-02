Actress accused of ordering death of ex-mother-in-law is arrested

American actress and model Leigh Ann Bauman, 45, was arrested on charges of paying a hired assassin to kill his ex-mother-in-law.

The famous, who participated in the soap opera “Days of Our Lives”, from the CBS channel, has been in prison since March. The case began after a former friend informed the police about the alleged plot to murder the lady. accident. According to a report in the “Daily beast“, the man would have charged US$ 1,500, equivalent to R$ 7,995.

The actress reportedly sent a message to her children saying that their grandmother would die “soon”. After the crime, she reportedly told her friend that she “she knew it was wrong as a Christian, but she would go to church and ask for forgiveness after it was done”.

Recently, the case again generated repercussions after the friend Cody Smith start a campaign to release the actress and model. Under the justification that she is “completely innocent”, he asks for the freedom to Leigh.

Cody has defended the actress in the media and on social media. In a recent interview with “People”, he said that her friend is “a very compassionate person”. “I believe she is completely innocent of everything. She is one of the sweetest and most honest people I have ever met in my life,” he stated.

Who also chorus to defend Leigh is the mother of the actress, Janis Burgin. “She’s not that person. And anyone who knows her knows she’s not that person,” she said.

The actress, who is also a speedboat pilot and real estate agent in the Lake Ozarks, not Missouri, United States, used to post pictures with guns. According to the prosecution, she would be upset because her ex-mother-in-law interfered in her relationship with her two children.