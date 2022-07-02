Afternoon Session – Find out which films TV Globo is showing this week

Advertising Could not load ad

This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the Afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:

Monday

The Pink Panther 2

Original title: The Pink Panther 2

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2009

Director: Harald Zwart

Cast: Alfred Molina; Andy Garcia; Emily Mortimer; Jean Reno; Steve Martin; Yuki Matsuzaki

Class: Adventure

When the world’s greatest treasures, including the Pink Panther diamond, are stolen, Clouseau and Ponton must catch the thief.

Tuesday

No Reservations

Original title: No Reservations

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2007

Director: Scott Hicks

Cast: Abigail Breslin, Patricia Clarkson, Aaron Eckhart, Brian Obyrne, LilyRabe, Jenny Wade, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Class: Romantic comedy

Kate is the head chef at an upscale restaurant. Her perfectionist ways are intimidating, but she is put to the test when Nick, a lively underboss, is hired.

Wednesday

Our Life with Dogs

Original title: Dog Days

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2018

Director: Ken Marino

Cast: Adam Pally; Eva Longoria; Nina Dobrev; Rob Corddry; Tone Bell; Vanessa Hudgens

Class: Romantic comedy

Dogs begin to influence the careers, friendships and relationships of a news anchor, dog walker, businessman and others in Los Angeles.

Thursday

The interns

Original title: The Internship

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2013

Director: Shawn Levy

Cast: Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson, Rose Byrne

Class: Comedy

Billy and Nick successfully apply for an internship selection at Google. They have to deal with the age difference between the other competitors.

Friday

Kung Fu Panda 3

Original title: Kung Fu Panda 3

Country of origin: Chinese, American

Year of manufacture: 2016

Director: Jennifer Yun / Carloni, Alessandro Nelson

Cast: Po Po, Shifu Shifu, Tigress Tigress, Monkey Monkey

Class: Adventure

Master Shifu tries to teach Po the chi-bending technique, but he becomes distracted with the arrival of his blood father, the panda Li, causing Mr. ping.

