All about the movie that premiered on Amazon Prime – Geek Journey

Months after being released in theaters, the film Spencer recently arrived in the catalog of Amazon Prime Video. And so, now we have gathered the main details of its plot and production in a single text.

The Story of the Movie Spencer

Spencer is a feature whose title refers to the maiden name of the late Princess Diana. Set in the 1990s, Diana spends the Christmas break with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, UK. Despite the drinks, games and food Diana already knows the royal script, but this end of the year will be different.

After rumors of betrayal and divorce, the princess finds herself at an impasse when she realizes that her marriage to Prince Charles is no longer working out and never will, as the prince only loves Camilla Parker Bowles, even with their two children, so she decides to leave him.

After the request, Diana finds herself tormented by the ghost of the ex-queen Anne Boleyn, also left aside by her husband. Spencer is just speculation as to what might have happened during those turbulent days and nights of paparazzi surrounding her life leading up to Christmas and following her official divorce filing.

Cast and production

In addition to having Kristen Stewart as the interpreter of Diana, the film Spencer has its cast also formed by Timothy Spall as Major Alistair Gregory, Jack Farthing as Charles, Prince of Wales, Sean Harris like Darren McGrady, the Chef of the Royal Kitchen, Sally Hawkins like Maggie the Royal Seamstress, Jack Nielsen as Prince William, Freddie Spry as Prince Harry, Stella Gonet as Queen Elizabeth II, Richard Sammel as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, among others.

Directed by Pablo Larrain (Jackie, Neruda, Lisey’s Story)the film had its screenplay written by the Oscar nominee Steven Knight (Dirty Pretty Things, Eastern Promises, Locke). The production team is made up of Juan de Dios Larraín, Jonas Dornbach, Paul Webster, Pablo Larraín, Janine Jackowski, and Maren Ade.

Check out the trailer:

