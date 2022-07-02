Analysis: Cruzeiro fulfills its duty, expands its lead in Serie B and remains unbeatable at home | cruise

It was the leader’s duty to beat the lantern. And Cruzeiro did what it had to do. Vila Nova won 2-0 and maintained its unbeatable status at Mineirão in Serie B. With 37 points, it opened up a seven-point lead to Vasco, in second place, and 16 points to the fifth, Sport, who are still playing in the round.

The team has eight victories in Belo Horizonte. Seven in Mineirão, one in Independência. He is the only home team with 100% success in the four national divisions.

The result at Mineirão increased the weight of Cruzeiro in Serie B. The team is, more and more, among the favorites to access and, at this moment, also to the title of the national tournament.

Against Vila, Cruzeiro can still spare holders, such as Eduardo Brock and Willian Oliveira. Opportunity that opened up for Wagner Leonardo, after almost two months of injury. The defender did well and opened the scoring.

In the middle, Filipe Machado won another chance as a starter, in his resumption of games, also after injury. He made a good start, even though he wasn’t used defensively. It is increasingly one of Pezzolano’s main options for midfield, in contention.

In attack, Luvannor also gained another chance and responded with outstanding performance and goal. Alongside Edu, who played a very willful game, with defensive contributions, and having good movement in the attack, Luva took a lot of danger to Vila Nova’s goal. The pair, for the second game in a row, got along well.

In the 15th round, Cruzeiro surpasses the 96% chance of moving up to Serie A, with the large advantage it has over its competitors. With that, the path to access gets shorter and clearer, round by round.

