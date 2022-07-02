Anatel discusses standardizing USB-C input for all cell phones

Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) opened a public consultation on the standardization of entries for cell phone chargers. If the measure is adopted in Brazil, all smartphone manufacturers would have to offer the same type of port, USB-C.

With this, a single battery charger would serve any device, reducing the production of electronic waste.

The European Union has already approved the idea. In early June, it mandated standardized USB-C for all smartphones, cameras, laptops and tablets sold on the block. The rule will go into effect in 2024.

In Anatel’s public consultation, what is under discussion are just smartphones. In the text that presents the proposal, the agency indicates that the USB-C input will allow “greater convenience for consumers” and “reduce electronic waste”.

It is worth mentioning, however, that the consultation is just the beginning of a process for the creation of this regulation. This type of survey is a mechanism for social participation open to the population, which can contribute to the discussion in a non-face-to-face manner. To vote, just access the agency’s website until August 26.

Apple in sight

Apple would be the main affected if Brazil required the USB-C port. In general, the other cell phone manufacturers already produce devices with this entry. The iPhone, however, has its own input, called the “port lightning“, which makes it incompatible with other chargers.

It is also speculated that Apple was the main motivation behind the regulation in the European Union.

There are already rumors that the iPhone 15, due for release in 2023, will come with a USB-C port, which could be an indication that the company is willing to embrace the change.