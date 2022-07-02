Apple Watch Series 7 durability is highlighted in commercial

the commercials of apple they are generally very well produced and quite relaxed — without, of course, failing to show the main features of their products. In this sense, the company launched today a new commercial for Apple Watch Series 7 which highlights, in practice, the durability of the watch.

The ad, which is just over a minute and a half long, is titled “Hard Knocks”. In it, Apple shows how the watch can withstand a series of scenarios — such as a hit from a tennis ball, an accidental fall into a toilet, dust and various liquids, among others.

At the end of the ad, Apple describes the model as the “most durable Apple Watch ever”. Check out:

The Apple Watch Series 7’s durability is mainly due to its improved front glass — more resistant to cracks and scratches.

Speaking of durability, some rumors point to the possibility that Apple will launch a new, more resistant model of the Apple Watch, aimed specifically at sportsmen – who use the watch in more extreme conditions than on a daily basis.

What did you think?

Apple Watch Series 7

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: The MacMagazine You receive a small commission from sales completed through links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything extra for products by purchasing through our affiliate links.