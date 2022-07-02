Atltico sells over 35,000 tickets for decision against Emelec

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Rooster should have a full house in Mineiro against Emelec, for the Copa Libertadores

Atltico has already sold more than 35,000 tickets for the decision against Emelec, in the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores of America. The match will take place in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, at 7:15 pm on Tuesday (5).

The Rooster will have another night with a full house at the Gigante da Pampulha. In both derbies against Flamengo – one for the Campeonato Brasileiro and the other for the Copa do Brasil – more than 50,000 athletes showed up to support the team. Subsequently, more than 30,000 fans attended the Serie A victory over Fortaleza.

Atltico sells one additional ticket per member, with the same discount as the ticket for the plan holder. For members, tickets start at R$63. See details below.

Online sales to the general public began this Friday (1st). The in-person sale to the general public will be from Monday (4/7), from 11 am to 6 pm, at Labareda. On the day of the game, from 1 pm to 8 pm, at the Norte do Mineiro ticket office.

Tickets for Atltico vs Emelec

access to the studio:

– Members in possession of the CNG card: Present the CNG card;

– Members who are not in possession of the CNG card: Present the ticket (voucher), obligatorily in digital format on the Smartphone (no printed tickets will be accepted).

– Doors Open: 4:15 pm

– Fans of any age need a ticket

– Tickets will be validated both at the terrace access and at the turnstiles

6/29 (3pm) Annual Ticket Buyer (Season Ticket)

29/6 (17h) Strong and Avenger CNG / Black CNG / International CNG

6/30 (8h) Silver CNG

6/30 (10h) White CNG / Club CNG

6/30 (12 pm) MRV Arena

6/30 (2 pm) Additional Annual Ticket

6/30 (4pm) Additional – Strong and Avenger CNG / Black CNG / International CNG

6/30 (6 pm) Additional Silver CNG

6/30 (8 pm) Additional White CNG / Club CNG

30/6 (22h) Additional Arena MRV

1/7 (8h) All Audiences

Online sale closes: 5/7 (4:15 pm)

PRICES WITH DISCOUNTS FOR SCIOS (VALID ONLY ON ONLINE SALE):

Upper Orange (Port F) / Lower Orange (Port F) / Upper Yellow (Port C) / Lower Yellow (Port C)

Black CNG / Strong and Avenger CNG / International CNG / Annual Ticket: R$63.00

Silver CNG: BRL 81.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$90.00

Additional: same discount as holder’s category

Non-members: BRL 180.00

Upper Red (Port D) and Lower Red (Port E)

Black CNG / Strong and Avenger CNG / International CNG / Annual Ticket:: R$73.50

Silver CNG: BRL 94.50

White CNG / CNG Clubs: BRL 105.00

Additional: same discount as holder’s category

Non-members: BRL 210.00

Upper Purple (Gates A and B – it is not possible to move between the gates)

Black CNG / Strong and Avenger CNG / International CNG / Annual Ticket: 84.00

Silver CNG: BRL 108.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: BRL 120.00

Additional: same discount as holder’s category

Non-members: BRL 240.00

Lower Purple (Port A)

Black CNG / Strong and Avenger CNG / International CNG / Annual Ticket: R$122.50

Silver CNG: BRL 157.50

White CNG / CNG Clubs: BRL 175.00

Additional: same discount as holder’s category

Non-members: BRL 350.00

The discounts granted to Galo na Veia members are not cumulative with the sale of half price.

PHYSICAL SALES PUBLIC IN GENERAL

(NO DISCOUNT FOR SCIOS, LIMITED TO 2 TICKETS PER CPF AND SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY OF TICKETS)

4/7 (Monday): 11 am to 6 pm, at Labareda

5/7 (Tuesday): 1pm to 8pm, North Mineiro Ticket Office

Payment methods in physical sales: credit and debit cards, and cash

Half ticket – only one half ticket ticket is sold per document, upon presentation of the documentation required at the time of purchase and at the entrance to the stadium:

Attention: only original documents will be accepted.

Students: Identity Card and student ID.

Over 60 and under 12: Identification document with CPF.

CNG Kids

For those who purchased the Annual Package for GNV Kids, it is necessary to check-in, within the stipulated period above, simultaneously with the plan holder’s check-in.

For those who did not purchase the GNV Kids Annual Package, the request for the GNV Kids ticket must be made at the time of purchase of the ticket by the plan holder.

Attention: tickets for GNV Kids are released subject to availability and only for the same sector as the ticket purchased by the plan holder.

free for children

The collection of children’s gratuities guaranteed by law will be at Clube Labareda (Av. Portugal, 4020 – Itapo – BH), on 7/4, from 11 am to 6 pm, according to procedures determined by public authorities and subject to availability;

The withdrawal can only be made by the parent or legal guardian of the minor under 12 years old, upon presentation of the identity document of the parent/guardian and the minor. (Original Document or Authenticated Copy).

Attention:

– It is mandatory that the document of the minor under 12 years old has the minor’s CPF;

– it is mandatory to carry a valid ticket for the same sector as the gratuity to be withdrawn;

– Withdrawal of the gratuity exclusive to children under 12 years old, not applying, therefore, to people over 60 years old or PCD and their companions.

Visitor

Online sale

From 06/29 (5 pm) to 7/5 (4:15 pm)

In-person Sale (if the sale is out of stock online):

5/7, from 16:15 to 20:00, at the Ticket Office of the Rampa de Integrao

Visiting Sector: Yellow

Visiting Port: B1 (access via Mineirinho and Via de Integrao)

Price: BRL 180.00