Avatar: The Way of Water | New images reveal characters from Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet

(Images: publicity/Empire/20th Century Studios)

Empire magazine released new images of “Avatar: The Way of Water“, showing for the first time the characters of Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis.

The biggest surprise is Kiri, the teenage Na’vi daughter of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) played by Weaver. The actress commented:

“I think we all remember well how we felt as teenagers. I certainly remember. She was about 1.77 meters tall when she was eleven years old. I feel strongly that Kiri would feel weird a lot of the time. She is on a quest to find out who she is. I was very excited to have received this challenge from Jim [Cameron].”

See the first images of Kiri below:

Kate Winslet will play Ronal, a “deeply loyal and fearless” leader, who appears in the images along with Tonowari, the character of Cliff Curtis.

“She is strong. A warrior. Even in the face of grave dangers and with an unborn baby on board, she still stands with her people and fights for what she holds most dear. Your family and your home.”

See below the images of Ronal and Tonowari:

The new film takes place more than a decade after the original, and follows the family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). Together, they must survive the danger that haunts them and fight for the survival of the planet Pandora.

The cast of upcoming features includes the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao and Giovanni Ribisi; plus the addition of Jermaine Clement, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jack Champion, CCH Pounder and Trinity Bliss. Vin Diesel also indicated that he will be in the franchise.

After a series of delays, the release of “Avatar: The Way of Water” is now scheduled for December 15, 2022 (watch the trailer); “Avatar 3” for December 20, 2024; “Avatar 4” for December 18, 2026; and “Avatar 5” for December 22, 2028.