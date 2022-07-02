Avengers Director Reveals Marvel ‘Leaved’ the X-Men

Phase 4 of Marvel Studios is practically halfway through, taking into account all the productions already announced so far, and we still have no sign of a new Avengers movie or the first production of the X-Men.

Certainly new productions, whether movies or series, from the two teams are in Marvel’s future plans, however, plans that have not yet been released to the public, yet.

Since 2019, Marvel can freely use characters that previously belonged to Fox. That same year saw the long-awaited debut of Avengers: Endgamewhere many fans already speculated that we would have the first mention (at least) of mutants coming to the MCU, however…

And speaking to AP Entertainment about a possible future in the MCU, directors Joe and Anthony Russo of Avengers: Endgame and others, talked about Marvel’s approach when it comes to the X-Men.

Joe Russo revealed that the reason Kevin Feige and company “set aside” the Mutants to allow Marvel Studios more space to “introduce some new characters” in the MCU:

“That was one of my favorite childhood comics, Wolverine. One of my prized possessions is “Incredible Hulk 181″ which was Wolverine’s first appearance. It’s an important part of my comic book collection. Wolverine being so essential to the X-Men, of course, that would be a fun project to work on and find a new way to get into it. But I think this is probably something Kevin legitimately put aside for a while to introduce some new characters to the world and bring him back when he’s ready.”

So, aside from Disney’s purchase of Fox, at the time, still being recent, Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel, probably wouldn’t kick off mutants in the MCU in any case. Avengers: Endgame anyway.

We just have to wait. San Diego Comic-Con takes place later this month and we have a Marvel panel confirmed, in addition to D23 in September, where there will certainly be many bombastic announcements.

Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing film in the history of cinema in 2019, until it lost the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand became the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. In the midst of an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!

