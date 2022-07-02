Azur airline forced to halve its fleet of planes

Photo: TASS





Russian airline Azur Air has given a new signal of the impact that Western sanctions on its country’s aviation are having on its operation. In addition to having already canceled many of its flights due to the commercial infeasibility of the routes, especially those destined for the Caribbean, embargoes are now touching directly on aircraft maintenance.

According to a recent report, the company even plans to resume some of the cut routes, but this should occur with less force and fewer aircraft. At the moment, Azur Air has more than half of its planes grounded because of reduced opportunities, not only because of the shrunken route network, but also because it lacks spare parts.

In short, Azur will only fly 12 Boeing 757s and 767s this summer, Russian news agency Interfax reports, referring to a letter from company boss Yevgeny Korolev to the team.

"This is a necessary decision to ensure the highest level of flight safety as we look for new channels to supply spare parts", explained Korolev in the letter. the situation is "stable"but further cuts are possible.





before the war

The Azur Air fleet currently active, and which will be reduced, as mentioned above, consists of 22 aircraft, with ten Boeing 757s, ten 767s, one 737 and one 777. Before the Russian attack on Ukraine, the active fleet consisted of 35 jets, some of which have already been recovered by western lessors.

A few days after the war began, on February 24, Western governments, especially the US and Europe, placed a series of sanctions on Russia that strangled its aviation, preventing the purchase of aircraft and spare parts. Immediately after that, companies began to feel the impacts.

With air spaces closed, companies like Azur Air, which focus on vacation destinations favored by Russians, like the Caribbean, would have to make long loops to reach destinations, rather than flying “in a straight line”. This made many flights unfeasible due to increased costs and, consequently, less public interest.

Now, problems with spare parts begin to arise, which directly affect the safety of operations. All that can be said for the moment is that the future is totally uncertain for Russian aviation.




