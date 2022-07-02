Billionaires lose $1.4 trillion in the first half of 2022

Record of Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images.

The fortunes of the 500 richest people in the world suffered a vertiginous fall of US$ 1.4 trillion, about R$ 7.5 trillion at the current price, in the first half of 2022. It was the worst drop for the class in a period of six months.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has seen his net worth drop by nearly $62 billion. Meanwhile, the fortune of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, has been reduced by about US$ 63 billion, about R$ 336 billion. Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth has been cut by more than half.

This drop in global fortunes represents a big change from the previous two years. In the period, the wealth of the ultra-rich grew as governments and central banks launched stimulus measures after the Covid-19 pandemic.

As central banks raised interest rates to face rising inflation, some of the highest-priced stocks plummeted precipitously, hitting the billionaires who own them.

Even with such losses, for the richest people, the movement is “small”. Musk still has the world’s biggest fortune, with $208.5 billion, while Bezos ranks second with $129.6 billion, according to with the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.