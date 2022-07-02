Botafogo scores in the last bid, beats Bahia and takes the lead in the Brazilian Women’s A2

With Kélen’s goal in the last move, the Botafogo defeated Bahia by 1 to 0 on Saturday morning, at the Giulite Coutinho Stadium, in Edson Passos, and took the lead in Group B of the Brazilian Women’s Championship A2, with seven points. The Gloriosas dominated the entire game and deserved to win.

Botafogo sought more attack from the beginning, while Bahia bet on counterattacks. In the first half, the Gloriosas created the best chances in the final part. At 40 minutes, Kélen received from Geovana and kicked deflected over the top. Then, at 42, Emily lined up, invaded the area, but exaggerated the force.

In the second stage, the game’s history remained the same, with Botafogo dominating. In the 17th minute, Mayara almost opened the scoring, with a deflected kick. Close to stoppage time, Kélen went up with his head, the ball covered the goalkeeper and capriciously hit the post. But, in the last bid, the striker didn’t waste it and, with her head, guaranteed the alvinegro triumph.

Here’s Kélen’s goal, in the last bid, which was worth the victory against Bahia and the leadership for the Gloriosas! It’s BOTAFOGO! 🔥🔥🔥 📽️: Eleven Sports pic.twitter.com/WZYGxCrS6P — StoveNET ★彡 (@fogaonet) July 2, 2022

Botafogo’s upcoming matches

Botafogo and Bahia will face each other again next Sunday, this time at CT Evaristo de Macedo, in Camaçari, for the fourth round. Afterwards, the Gloriosas visit Fluminense, on the 16th, in Laranjeiras.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 1 X 0 BAHIA

Stadium: Giulite Coutinho

Date-Time: 07/02/2022 – 10 am

Referee: Yuri Elino Ferreira da Cruz (RJ)

Assistants: Andrea Izaura Maffra Marcelino (RJ) and Beatriz Geraldini de Sousa (RJ)

Yellow cards: –

red cards: –

goals: Kélen 49’/2nd T (1-0)

BOTAFOGO: Yasmin; Bruna (Miriam 32’/2ºT), Sandra, Thamires (Camila Cruz 32’/2ºT) and Geovana; Driely, Vitorinha and Mayara Vaz; Kamilla (Isa Rangel 37’/2ºT), Kélen and Emily (Gabi 37’/2ºT) – Coach: Gláucio Carvalho.

BAHIA: Camila Ferreira; Ariely (Camila Santos 30’/2ºT), Thayna, Débora and Taiana; Lane, Kaylane (Juliana Ramos 30’/2ºT) and Fabi Ramos; Miúda (Jucinayra 35’/2ºT), Gabi Itacaré and Ellen – Coach: Igor Morena.