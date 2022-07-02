Brad Pitt and 4 stars who didn’t make the billion. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The “billion club” is something very restricted at the Hollywood box office and curiously not frequented by the biggest stars of American cinema. The branding is common for franchise films, but increasingly rare for features that have a big star on the billboard. In this list below, we showcase some of Hollywood’s biggest stars who have yet to reach this goal. Check out:

Ben Affleck

Ben is the Batman of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Zack Snyder’s Batman from Justice League surprisingly never made it close to the billion at the box office, not even with two movies in the Batman costume (three if you count Suicide Squad). “League” didn’t make it to 700 million and Batman v Superman didn’t even make it to 900 million. Before them, Armageddon and Pearl Harbor, coming from the partnership he had with Michael Bay, had been in the range of 500 million, a good number for the time.

Tom Cruise

“Top Gun Maverick” finally got Tom Cruise into the billion-dollar club. (Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)

This one is a bonus! “Top Gun Maverick” finally got Tom Cruise into the billion-dollar club. That’s because even their beloved action franchise, Mission: Impossible, hasn’t achieved such a feat. “Fallout Effect”, the last in the series, reached 727 million and today ranks second on the podium led by Maverick’s 900 million. All six IMs are among the star’s top ten grossing films, starting with the original, which made $427 million.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is also another who never came close to such a feat. (Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

Icon of generations, Brad Pitt is also another who never came close to such a feat. Not being the most used to franchises, the actor made the biggest of his box office with World War Z, which had almost 600 million in revenue. Not to say he never debuted a franchise, Pitt is one of several faces from 11 Men and the Secret, which also made the base 500 million.

Julia Roberts

The darling of Hollywood for many decades still boasts one of the highest salaries on the planet. (Photo: LOIC VENANCE/AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

The darling of Hollywood for many decades still boasts one of the highest salaries on the planet, but it is far from achieving a box office on the same level as the biggest films of the moment. Julia Roberts, star of Pretty Woman, (a film that grossed around 460 million for inflation), has 11 Men and A Secret as the highest grossing of her career with 450 million. Without any adjustment for inflation, the actress’s Top 3 is finished by A Place Called Notting Hill (364 million) and 12 Men and Another Secret (363 million).

Keep reading

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock is another Oscar winner and Hollywood darling still looking for the billion. (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Still on the job and streaming movies all over the place, Sandra Bullock is another Oscar winner and Hollywood darling still chasing the billion — and she almost made it with Gravity, which made a staggering 716 million. The surprise is big because the other works in his Top 3 are Maximum Velocity, with just over 350 million, and The Proposal, with approximately 320 million.