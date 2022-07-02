Can you recognize Margot Robbie’s deepfake?

It’s on TikTok: in a tight blue strapless dress, Margot Robbie walks down an apartment hallway towards the camera carrying two glasses and a bottle of sparkling wine, shakes her head to the beat of the music and moves on. The scene has been viewed over 17 million times. Not surprising for one of the highest-paid actresses in the world and that Time magazine placed it on the list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2017.

But there’s one important detail, at least for these columnists: the TikTok account is called “Unreal Margot”—a discreet confession that all the posts are fake.

It wasn’t the only pop manifestation of the “deepfake” phenomenon: digital video recreations capable of applying one person’s face onto another. Recently, pre-candidate Ciro Gomes put the face of President Jair Bolsonaro in a scene from the movie “Esqueceram de Mim”.

There are less naive appearances from Margot Robbie. Fake versions are present on many porn sites. Mr Deepfakes features the girl starring in half a dozen videos, all preceded by a warning that they are totally fake.

To columnists, this material seemed cruder than TikTok’s (after all, considering the work’s ultimate goal, perhaps this is secondary).

Tom Cruise confused

Deepfakes involving celebrities are nothing new. Last year, Tom Cruise stumbled across a room, before talking excitedly to the camera. All waterfall, of course.

More recently, another circulated, involving Elon Musk, who appears to be promoting an irregular cryptocurrency. You don’t have to pay much attention to be suspicious of the commercial… That story that, when alms are too much, even a saint suspects.

Brazil already has people experimenting with the possibilities of technology.

Bruno Sartori, journalist and former law student who has a YouTube channel with over 300,000 subscribers:

She built a voice similar to that of former president Dilma Rousseff;

It featured former judge Sergio Moro declaiming a double-meaning poem about flowers and the summit or answering a boy’s embarrassing questions;

He recreated the commercial in which Fernanda Montenegro plays with a baby to promote a bank;

He put Lula incarnating Pablo Vittar;

He made Bolsonaro like Chaves informing that there are no vaccines.

The EU is watching

In the Ukraine war, deepfakes have been used frequently. It is no wonder that the European Union is already preparing an update to the code of practice on disinformation that applies to the technology sector.

One of the goals is to ensure a legal basis to fine companies if they do not get directly involved in the fight against fake accounts or forged content.

For now, the code of conduct has been applied on a voluntary basis, but the EU has concluded that it is necessary to have a co-regulation scheme valid in the 27 member states.

In the Netherlands, which many still know as Holland, the police themselves posted a video that shows a young man named Sedar Soares walking on a football field and telling his story.

Sedar was 13 years old, in 2003, when he was in a subway station in Rotterdam, playing snowballs and was murdered. In the fake video now, his recreated version asks people not to let the crime go unpunished. After its publication, seen by more than 130,000 people, the police received several new leads on the killer – so far not located.

How to spot a deepfake

As part of academic research, MIT created a website where visitors are asked to judge whether what they see is real or fake.

It has also helped bring together academics and technology companies such as Meta and Microsoft in an attempt to build an algorithm that identifies deepfakes. The Deepfake Detection Challenge offers a million dollars to researchers who achieve this feat.

From 100,000 deepfake videos and 19,154 real videos hosted in the Kaggle public competition, experts trained a series of neural networks to detect deepfakes.

They also came up with eight observation points that anyone can examine in a video, to try to separate reality from fiction: