Car multimedia screens should be abolished, says Stellantis designer

There are still those seduced by the brightness and technology of multimedia screens, but there are also others who are already saturated with these touch-sensitive displays in cars. And the latter are like Thierry Métroz, the chief designer of the premium Citroën DS, which is controlled by the Stellantis group.

For him, although multimedia screens are a big trend in cars today, they would be “a little stupid”, because they take the place of panels, which are part of the brand’s philosophy. This was expressed by him in his conversation with Autocar.

At the time, he also pointed out that these multimedia screens, when turned off, become mere rectangular black surfaces; “It’s not very sexy, it’s not very luxury,” he pointed out. His goal, together with the team, is, therefore, to “revolutionize”, excluding all monitors from the interiors of future Stellantis cars.

Multimedia screens, especially touch-sensitive ones, allow automakers to aggregate a wide range of functions into a single system that can be shared across the brand’s models. Therefore, eliminating them brings up a new problem: how to order and control these features, which are increasingly diverse and complex, in modern cars?

Even if not so attractive for those who share Thierry’s opinion, the technology of multimedia screens, in fact, facilitates access to a vehicle’s functionalities, especially in cases of unaccompanied passenger driving. That’s because it gathers all the services in a single monitor, which most of the time, is quite intuitive.

In addition, functions such as GPS navigation require a visual component. Faced with this, the designer recognizes the new challenge, but states that he still does not have a ready-made solution to offer. Despite this, he believes that screen replacements should be “less and intrusive” and offer “more serenity”.

Its position in DS, one of Stellantis’ smaller brands, may limit its expansion to cars not sold in the United States. However, the emergence of this new idea may end up becoming a trend within the group, leading multimedia screens to fall into disuse in their products.

