Cartola 2022: Igor Paixão and Gomes miss round #15; see suspended, injured and likely | topper

Hey there, cardstock community! Let’s talk about the 15th round?! Let’s go with everything for another challenge. The idea here is to inform yourself as much as possible to assemble a good lineup. We have the list of suspended, injured and likely lineups for the weekend. It is worth remembering that the market closes this Saturday (02), at 16:00 (Brasília time).
Some teams will save players with an eye on the continental competitions, which will stir next midweek. So, be careful when making your choices. Without this problem of a full calendar, Coritiba has absences due to suspension for the duel against Fortaleza. The side Guilherme Biro and the striker Igor Paixão.
Igor Paixão does not face Fortaleza — Photo: Felipe Dalke/Coritiba
In Vila Belmiro, Santos will not have the Uruguayan Rodrigo Fernández in the match against Flamengo. In turn, Rubro-Negro has the absence of João Gomes as the main problem, in addition to the departure of Andreas Pereira from the club. The news reports that Corinthians is going to Maracanã with an alternative team to face Fluminense.
Here are the suspended, injured and likely teams from round #15:
AMERICA-MG
Suspended: Patric
Injured: Berrio, Conti, Iago Maidana and Jori
Probable team: Jailson (Cavichioli), Cáceres, Éder, Luan Patrick and Danilo Avelar; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Alê; Pedrinho, Everaldo and Wellington Paulista
Patric is missing from Coelho against Goiás — Photo: Estevão Germano / América-MG
ATHLETICO-PR
Suspended: none
Injured: Julimar, Kawan, Marcelo Cirino, Marlos, Reinaldo and Thiago Heleno
Probable team: Bento; Orejuela, Matheus Felipe, Pedro Henrique and Abner; Hugo Moura, Erick and Vitor Bueno; Canobbio, Vitor Roque and Rômulo (Pedrinho).
ATHLETIC-GO
Suspended: none
Injured: Dudu
Probable team: Ronaldo; Hayner, Edson, Ramon and Jefferson; Baralhas, Marlon Freitas and Wellington Rato (Shaylon); Airton, Churin (Luiz Fernando) and Leo Pereira
ATLÉTICO-MG
Suspended: none
Injured: Jair, Keno and Zaracho
Probable team: Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Alonso (Réver) and Arana; Allan, Otávio (Caleb), Rubens and Nacho Fernández (Vargas); Ademir and Hulk (Sasha)
HAWAII
Suspended: William Pottker
Injured: Bressan, Renato and Romulo
Probable team: Douglas; Kevin, Raniele, Arthur and Cortez; Lucas Ventura, Eduardo and Bruno Silva; Morato, Muriqui and Bissoli.
BOTAFOGO
Suspended: Chay and Joel Carli
Injured: Barreto, Gustavo Sauer and Victor Sá
Probable team: Kitten; Philipe Sampaio, Kanu and Cuesta; Saravia, Kayque (Oyama), Del Piage (Patrick de Paula), Lucas Piazon (Lucas Fernandes) and Hugo (Daniel Borges); Vinícius Lopes and Matheus Nascimento (Erison)
Chay is suspended and will not play in Bragança — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF
BRAGANTINO
Suspended: none
Injured: Emi Martínez and Ytalo
Probable team: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Hyoran; Artur, Helinho and Alerrandro.
CEARÁ
Suspended: none
Injured: Rodrigo Lindoso
Probable team: Vinicius Machado, Nino Paraíba, Messias, Gabriel Lacerda, Victor Luís; Richardson, Richard Coelho, Fernando Sobral; Lima, Eric, Ze Roberto
CORINTHIANS
Suspended: Ron
Injured: Maycon, Paulinho
Probable team: Cássio, Léo Maná, Robert Renan, Robson Bambu and Bruno Melo; Xavier, Matheus Araújo and Guilherme Biro; Wesley, Giovane and Junior Moraes
CORITIBA
Suspended: Guilherme Biro and Igor Paixão
Injured: Andrey, Robinho
Probable team: Rafael William; Matheus Alexandre, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Diego Porfírio (Egídio); Willian Farias, Matías Galarza and Thonny Anderson; Fabricio Daniel (José Hugo), Alef Manga and Léo Gamalho.
CUIABA
Suspended: Alan Empereur
Injured: André Felipe
Probable team: Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Joaquim (Paulão) and Uendel; Camilo, Rafael Gava and Kelvin Osorio; André Luís, Felipe Marques and Elton.
FLAMENGO
Suspended: João Gomes
Injured: Bruno Henrique
Probable team: Santos, Rodinei (Matheuzinho), Pablo, David Luiz (Léo Pereira) and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Diego, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro
João Gomes is suspended against Santos — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo
FLUMINENSE
Suspended: John Kennedy and Nonato
Injured: Luan Freitas
Probable team: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Martinelli and Ganso; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano.
STRENGTH
Suspended: none
Injured: Robson and Tinga
Probable team: Marcelo Boeck; Habraam, Benevenuto, Titi; Pikachu, Ronald, Zé Welison, Lucas Lima, Crispim; Moses and Romero.
GOIÁS
Suspended: none
Injured: Da Silva, Luiz Felipe, Marcelo Rangel, Matheusinho and Sidimar
Probable team: Thaddeus; Yan Souto, Reynaldo and Caetano; Maguinho, Matheus Sales, Diego, Elvis and Juan; Vinicius and Pedro Raul
INTERNATIONAL
Suspended: none
Injured: Bustos, Renê and Wanderson
Probable team: Keiller; Heitor, Mercado (Moledo), Kaique Rocha and Moisés; Johnny, Liziero, Caio Vidal (Estêvão), Taison and Thauan Lara; Wesley Moraes
Wanderson suffered a muscle injury and is in Inter’s DM — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Internacional
YOUTH
Suspended: Vitor Mendes
Injured: Kelvi
Probable team: Caesar; Rodrigo Soares, Thalisson, Rafael Forster and William Matheus; Yuri Lima, Jadson and Óscar Ruiz; Chico, Capixaba and Ricardo Bueno
PALM TREES
Suspended: none
Injured: Jailson
Probable team: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan (Gustavo Gómez), Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Gabriel Veron, Dudu and Ron.
SAINTS
Suspended: Rodrigo Fernandez
Injured: Madson and Kevin Malthus
Probable team: João Paulo; Auro, Emiliano Velázquez (Kaiky), Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo, Ângelo and Jhojan Julio (Lucas Braga); Leo Baptistao and Marcos Leonardo.
SAO PAULO
Suspended: none
Injured: Alisson, Arboleda, Caio, Gabriel Sara, Luan, Walce
Probable team: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Igor Vinícius, Patrick (Luciano), Gabriel Neves, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Reinaldo; Calleri.