Ceará has fundamental absences to face Inter

Despite sending his best to the field, coach Marquinhos Santos will have serious shortages in the confrontation with Inter. Vina, Cleber, Mendoza, Luiz Otávio and goalkeeper Richard are some of the losses that the Ceará commander has had in the last week. With the focus also on the round of 16 of the Sudamericana, Vozão seeks to win the first home match for the Brasileirão.

Trending: Inter: The 3 steps of the Colorado mobilization to face Colo-Colo

To face Ceará, Mano Menezes chose to take only two holders to Fortaleza. With this, the confrontation will be filled with changes on the part of both teams, something that can result in a technical downfall of the match.

It is worth mentioning that the losses of Vina and Luiz Otávio were unexpected. Both returned sick from Bolivia and should only be available for the return clash of the continental tournament. Ceará won The Strongets 2-1 in altitude and forwarded the classification to the quarterfinals.

Trending: Inter is spending almost R$ 1 million less

Differently from that, Inter was defeated by Colo-Colo in Chile and despite the confrontation in the Northeast, the alvirrubro focus is turned to the reversal of the score of two goals difference against the Chileans. Because of this, Mano Menezes will have a team full of substitutes at Castelão.

Trending: Inter director responds to D’Alessandro’s criticism

Ceará’s probable lineup to face Inter:

Thus, the likely team that Marquinhos Santos will send to the field to face Inter will have: Vinicius Machado, Nino Paraíba, Messias, Gabriel Lacerda and Victor Luís; Richard, Sobral and Geovane; Lima, Erick and Peixoto.