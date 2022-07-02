Ceará seeks CBF to charge Palmeiras for money from the sale of Arthur Cabral

This Friday, Ceará sought the CNRD (National Chamber for Dispute Resolution) of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), to try to receive from Palmeiras an amount to which it believes it is entitled for the sale of Arthur Cabral from Basel-SUI to Fiorentina-ITA. The information was published by GE and confirmed by THROW!.

According to the Ceará club, he should receive half of the 30% of the profit on top of the athlete’s next transfer. When he left Basel, Arthur was sold to Fiorentina for R$92 million. When Alviverde left for the Swiss club, the amount was R$ 27 million. The profit (added value) was R$ 65 million, 30% of which would have gone into the coffers of the São Paulo team, around R$ 19.5 million.

It turns out that Verdão claims not to have received this amount, as it negotiated with the Swiss to sell this percentage at the end of 2021, even before the striker moved to Italy. That way, he wouldn’t have debts with the people of Ceará. Officially, Palmeiras will only manifest itself on the case in Organs competent bodies.

Ceará, on the other hand, insists that it would have to receive approximately R$ 12 million, that is, R$ 9.75 million referring to profit, plus R$ 2.2 million in relation to FIFA’s solidarity mechanisms. For this reason, it activated the CNRD to collect this amount from the Alviverde leaders. A decision on the case, however, should happen in 2023.

It is worth remembering that on Arthur’s departure to Basel, Palmeiras and Ceará shared the athlete’s economic rights and received half of the total amount of the transfer (R$ 13.5 million each).