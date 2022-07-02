Ceará vs Internacional live: follow the game in real time – Play

on the rise after the historic victory in La Paz for the round of 16 of Copa SudamericanaO Ceará returns to the field this Saturday (2), at 7 pm, to face Internacional, at Arena Castelão, in a clash valid for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship that can make Alvinegro jump several positions in the table.

Ceará vs Internacional | follow in time

lineups

Ceará: Vinicius; Nino Paraíba, Messias, Gabriel Lacerda and Victor Luís; Richardson, Richard Coelho and Lima; Erick, Zé Roberto and Iury Castilho. Coach: Marquinhos Santos.

International: Keiller; Heitor, Rodrigo Moledo, Kaique Rocha and Moisés; Lizieiro, Johnny and Thauan Lara; Taison, Caio Vidal and Wesley Moraes. Coach: Mano Menezes.

TECHNICAL SHEET | Ceará x Internacional

Brazilian Championship – Serie A

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date/Time: July 2, 2022, at 7 pm

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques (FIFA)

Assistant 1: Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR)

Assistant 2: Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos (PR)

Video Referee: Adriano Milczvski (PR)