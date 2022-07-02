Changing a tire will be a thing of the past! Airless items must be cast

People who have had to change a tire know how boring the situation is, although it is necessary. When a tire punctures in the middle of the road, there is no alternative but to do the entire replacement process through the spare tire. After all, running with the rubber blown can damage the car and cause serious accidents.

However, good news has been widely commented on today. Some companies have already developed and are testing “punchable” tires that do not use air inside. This means that soon it will no longer be necessary to change a tire at any time.

Changing a tire will be a thing of the past very soon.

A new airless tire technology developed by Goodyear surprised when it was tested in a Tesla. Tire concerns seem to be out of date. A new tire that does not need to be inflated with air developed by the company. The technology began to be applied in tests with electric cars.

The manufacturer has already released test videos of the new type of tire. According to The Drive website, the technology was submitted on high-speed tracks – 160 km/h. One of the cars that can use airless tires was a Tesla model. He appears in a publicity video, performing maneuvers.

The launch forecast for the new tires was given for 2030, by the brand itself. Until then, new tests and more information will be released to the entire world press.

More companies in contention

Michelin is also working on the development of airless tires. Despite not being inflated as usual, its main highlight is being “infuratable”.

In this way, preventive maintenance and safety when traveling are improved. Apart from the obvious advantages, Michelin’s new tires are also sustainable. They are made with renewable materials of organic origin. Thus, they are also less aggressive to the environment.

In all, 200 million tires are discarded due to tears or loss of pressure. With the novelty of Michelin, that number is expected to be severely impacted over time.

Launch even faster

The airless tire design passed recent tests. According to the company, the reports indicated plenty of comfort. Based on the data collected, it is possible to say that the tires leave nothing to be desired in relation to the conventional ones.

Despite this, the launch of the new technology will still take some time. The company intends to launch the new airless and puncture-proof tires only in 2024. That is, two years from now, the first units should be running on the streets of the planet. Until then, further tests and improvements will be carried out by Michelin.