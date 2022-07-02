Check out what’s coming to the catalog in July

A great month for Amazon Prime subscribers

With the arrival of July, we also have the arrival of new content to the catalog of Amazon Prime. Thus, the service this month will have one of its best months with news in new additions, as well as original productions such as the series The Terminal Listwhich premiered on July 1, starring Chris Pratt. Furthermore, films like Spencerstarring Kristen Stewart, Paper Girls and No Boundaries will be in the service catalogue.

Next, check out the list of what’s coming to the Amazon Prime catalog this month.

01/07

The Terminal List — Season 1

Spencer

Fragmented

Death Gives You Congratulations

The Mighty Boss

Fifty Shades Darker

Run!

07/03

Gucci House

07/08

No Limits — Season 1

07/15

Don’t Make Me Go

07/22

Anything’s Possible

07/29

Paper Girls — Season 1

