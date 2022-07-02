China stores gear up for massive iPhone 14 sales later this year

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, China’s retail chains are hoarding cash to purchase bulk lots of the iPhone 14 Series after launch. This action predicts that the next Apple cell phones will be the same success as its predecessor on the Asian continent, but there is no guarantee.

This action by traders considers Apple’s positive results in the Chinese market, especially with the arrival of the iPhone 13, which brought important visual improvements compared to other Cupertino giant ads in the country, selling more than 7 million units during the traditional event. of discounts in China.

In addition to the good indicators of recent months, shopkeepers also rely on rumors that reinforce the possibility of the manufacturer presenting a new high-performance version. As China prepares for a massive purchase of iPhones, for now there is no information on the West’s readiness.

However, Apple always achieves good results in North American and European countries, regions where conservative users prefer the iOS ecosystem.

What are your expectations for the iPhone 14? Tell us, comment!

