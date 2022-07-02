Coca-Cola promotion giving fridge is fake? Coup resurfaces on WhatsApp | Social networks

A fake promotion that uses the name of the Coca-Cola brand to deceive users has been circulating on WhatsApp since last Thursday (30). The scam promises an exclusive minibar to people who access a link and answer an alleged question-and-answer questionnaire created to steal data from victims. Formerly, the fake promotion has been circulating on WhatsApp since 2020 and was also detected in March this year, during Consumer Week 2022. This time, however, the hook is the beverage company’s 130th anniversary. Next, the TechTudo explains how the scam works and how to protect yourself.

Data from Google Trends, a tool that monitors Google searches, shows that queries for terms such as “Coca-Cola fridge promotion is fake” and “Coca-Cola exclusive fridge” emerged last Thursday (30) and reached their peak at 11 am this Saturday (2). The behavior points to users’ distrust of the message, which first appeared in July 2020, according to data from the same tool. On its website, Coca-Cola confirms that the promotion does not exist (see the company’s position in full at the end of the article).

1 of 2 Coca-Cola promotion giving fridge is fake? Coup resurfaces on WhatsApp — Photo: Getty Images Coca-Cola promotion giving fridge is fake? Coup resurfaces on WhatsApp — Photo: Getty Images

The scam is spread through a link shared on WhatsApp. When opening the alleged prize redemption website, users are induced to answer a fake questionnaire with four generic questions, such as “Are you already a Coca-Cola customer?” and “How often do you buy our products?”. To put pressure on victims, the page features texts with scarcity triggers, such as “only 250 gifts left”.

2 of 2 Interest in the term “Coca-Cola minibar promotion is fake” peaked on Saturday (2) — Photo: Reproduction/Google Trends Interest in the term “Coca-Cola minibar promotion is fake” peaked on Saturday (2) — Photo: Reproduction/Google Trends

After sending the answers, the scammers ask the user to share the message with five groups or 20 friends on WhatsApp. Otherwise, it would not be possible to receive the appliance. The solicitation, in fact, is just a strategy to spread the fraud further and reach new victims, but it does not offer any prize.

On its official website, Coca-Cola denied the information that it would be giving away minibars and reinforced that the message has no connection with the company. The beverage company advised consumers not to share personal data and called for increased attention to rumors involving gifts and the brand. See note below.

“The information that circulates through WhatsApp or any other network is false that Coca-Cola will give a free minibar to users who enter a website, fill out a questionnaire and share a link with friends on WhatsApp.

The Coca-Cola brand is not running any promotion that involves sharing a link, providing personal data or distributing mini-fridges.

There are also no company promotions planned for the Consumer Week that include the distribution of free products or filling out registrations.

If you receive a message with this content, it is probably a scam to steal personal data from consumers. We ask consumers to pay extra attention to rumors involving gifts and our brand. We also warn that the link that accompanies the message directs the consumer to a website that does not belong to Coca-Cola and can be harmful to the user.”

The Coca-Cola message giving a mini fridge is a common phishing scam on WhatsApp. In this type of fraud, criminals offer free products or deep discounts in exchange for personal or banking information. To protect yourself, the first step is to be suspicious of “too good to be true” promotions that arrive through unofficial means, as this type of offer is usually publicized on the brand’s website or social networks. If in doubt, check the company’s channels.

Also, do not click on suspicious links received by WhatsApp or other social networks, even if they have been forwarded by people you know. It is also worth installing an antivirus on your cell phone and computer to protect yourself against malware that may be present in malicious URLs released by fraudsters.

With information from Coca-Cola

