Corinthians finalizes preparation to face Fluminense; see probable lineup

O Corinthians ended this Friday morning, at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava, the preparation for the match against Fluminensefor the 15th round of the Brazilian championship.

The squad carried out all activities on Field 2. The athletes started with the warm-up and then participated in ball possession work on a reduced field under the command of coach Vítor Pereira. Finally, there were repetitions of dead balls and submissions.

Striker Yuri Alberto, recently announced by the club, trained normally with his teammates and, in the end, did a physical training with the coaching staff. The delegation of the alvinegro team had lunch and then embarked for Rio de Janeiro.

Second place in the Brasileirão, Corinthians will visit Fluminense, at Maracanã, this Saturday, starting at 4:30 pm (Brasília time). The trend is that Vítor Pereira sends an alternative team to the field, already thinking about the confrontation back in the round of 16 of the Libertadores against Boca Juniors, on Tuesday, at Bombonera.

The likely Corinthians that faces Fluminense has: Cassius; Léo Mana, Robson Bambu, Robert Renan, Bruno Melo; Cantillo, Matheus Araújo, Guilherme Biro; Giovane, Wesley and Felipe Augusto.

For the game, Vítor Pereira has a series of absences, such as Paulinho (recovering from knee surgery), Maycon (adductor injury to the right thigh), Gil (injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh), Gustavo Silva (tendinitis), Renato Augusto (calf discomfort), Du Queiroz (left posterior thigh muscle contracture), Rafael Ramos (left posterior thigh muscle discomfort), Fagner (thigh pain) and Willian (shoulder problem). In addition to them, midfielder Roni is suspended for the third yellow card.

Leave your comment