Crimes of the Future gets its premiere in Brazil by MUBI

After its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Crimes of the Futurethe return of David Cronenberg to body horror, finally won a premiere date in Brazil. The long starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart will arrive in the country through the MUBI streaming platform, as announced this Thursday (23).

The news was given by the official channels of the service. Check out:

The story goes on Saul Tenser (Mortensen), an artistic celebrity who along with his partner Caprice (seydoux) publicly shows the metamorphosis of his organs into avant-garde performances. Investigating this scenario is Timlin (Stewart), from the National Organ Registry, which obsessively tracks the two’s movements shortly after a new group is revealed.

In addition, the film is also scheduled to hit Brazilian theaters on July 14. The streaming debut, however, was scheduled for the day July 29, 2022.

