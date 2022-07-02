Cristiano Ronaldo asks to leave Manchester United, says newspaper | english football

About to end his vacation, Cristiano Ronaldo still has an open future. And according to the newspaper “The Times”, the Portuguese ace asked the Manchester United board to leave the club in the current transfer window. At 37, the ace wants to play in the Champions League – while the English team will only play in the Europa League.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes the Portugal women’s team happy; Look

The publication says that CR7 has already asked to be released by United, provided the club receives a “satisfactory offer” by the Portuguese star. He joined the club for around €23 million a year ago from Juventus.

Manchester United signings: know the main transfers for the 2022/2023 season

1 of 1 Cristiano Ronaldo may be leaving Manchester United – Photo: Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo may be leaving Manchester United – Photo: Getty Images

The top scorer in the history of the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo has a history of success in the competition, having won five times, four with Real Madrid and one with Manchester United. He has been playing in the Champions League for 19 consecutive years, since his days at Sporting.

There are 140 goals scored in 183 Champions League games, with 42 more assists – making it one of the biggest in the history of the competition. And “The Times” says that the ace believes he can still play another three or four years as one of the stars of the competition.

Manchester United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League in 2022/23 has always been pointed out by the English press as a reason that could take CR7 out of the club next season. Despite having a contract with the club until the middle of next year, the Portuguese star did not confirm his stay, leaving a climate of mystery in the air.