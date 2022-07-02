Cruz Azul-MEX makes a proposal for Bruno Méndez, but Corinthians is not excited

O Corinthians received a proposal from Cruz Azul-MEX for defender Bruno Méndez, who recently returned to the club after a loan spell at Internacional. The numbers, however, did not please the alvinegra board.

As found out by Sports Gazette, Timão understands that at the moment the squad is short, due to the high number of injured in the medical department. In addition, the group should count on departures in the next transfer window, especially that of defender João Victor.

Therefore, Bruno Méndez will only be sold if the club receives a proposal considered very good by the alvinegra summit.

Cruz Azul-MEX’s coach is Diego Aguirre, who worked with Bruno Méndez at Internacional last season and enjoys the defender’s football.

Corinthians has 70% of the Uruguayan defender’s economic rights. The club signed the defender in 2019, from Montevideo Wanderers-URU, for US$3.5 million (about R$13 million at the time).

Bruno Méndez returned to play for Corinthians last Tuesday, against Boca Juniors. The Uruguayan entered the second stage to replace Fagner’s departure, who felt a discomfort in his thigh.

Méndez should be listed for the match against Fluminense, this Saturday. The ball rolls on the Maracanã lawn, at 16:30 (Brasília time).

