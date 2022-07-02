Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova: watch the goals of the match for Serie B
photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press
Luvannor celebrates Cruzeiro’s second goal against Vila Nova
Cruzeiro beat Vila Nova 2-0 at Mineiro, this Friday (1st), for the 15th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Wagner Leonardo and Luvannor scored the goals. Watch in the video below:
In the first half, Wagner Leonardo – a novelty in the squad, in the vacancy of the titular Eduardo Brock – received the ball in a free-kick and tested it in the corner to open the scoring.
In the second stage, Cruzeiro took advantage of Vila’s mistake in the ball out and, just 22 seconds into the game, scored the second with Luvannor. In the end, seven points in relation to vice-leader Vasco and 16 over fifth-placed Sport.
Cruzeiro vs Vila Nova: photos from the match for Serie B
Photos of the game between Cruzeiro and Vila Nova, in Mineiro, for the 15th round of Serie B – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press
