Cruzeiro beats Vila, maintains 100% in Mineiro and shoots at the top of Serie B

photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Wagner scored Cruzeiro’s first goal in a 2-0 victory over Vila Nova Cruzeiro’s routine of victories in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship won another chapter this Friday (1st). With goals from Wagner and Luvannor, the celestial team defeated Vila Nova 2-0 and maintained 100% success in Mineiro.

With the third victory in a row in Serie B, Cruzeiro reaches 37 points out of a possible 45 and has a seven advantage over vice-leader Vasco. For Sport, the first club outside the G4, the advantage reaches an impressive 16 points. Cariocas and Pernambuco will face each other this Sunday (3), at 4 pm, at Maracan.

Next Tuesday (5th), Cruzeiro faces the postponed match of the 14th round of the Second Division against Ituano. The match is scheduled for 7:00 pm, at the Novelli Junior stadium, in Itu, in the interior of So Paulo. Vila, in turn, welcomes Bahia on Friday (8), at 7 pm, at Oba, in Goinia.

The game

Pushed once again by its fans, Cruzeiro once again dominated the offensive actions of the first half. Although this time he gave up spaces to the opponent, who managed to create chances, Raposa counted on Rafael’s defenses to avoid being leaked in the initial 45′.

The strategy of always staying close to the opponent’s goal worked again for Cruzeiro. At 9′, Matheus Bidu took a free-kick from the right side, and Wagner, positioned on the first post, deflected it to the back of the net. 1 to 0.

The celestial pressure was not even close to stopping. At 15′, 22′ and 35′, Fox also forced Tony to work. Starting for the second consecutive game, Luvannor wasted the best chances and drove Paulo Pezzolano crazy on the edge of the field.

After the dressing room advice, the striker came back from the break determined not to make any more mistakes. In the first minute of the final stage, Luvannor took advantage of an error by the opposing defense, led the ball to the area and finished. Tony flattened and, in the rest, shirt 90 swelled the net. 2 to 0.

ahead of the scoreboard, Cruzeiro, unlike other opportunities, did not maintain the aggressiveness that marks Pezzolano’s model of play. In spite of that, he didn’t suffer any major scares either, largely due to the technical deficiencies of Vila, which was the bottom of the competition and produced little. Absolute, Raposa secured yet another victory, maintained 100% in Mineiro and opened up even more advantage in the lead in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Cruzeiro vs Vila Nova: photos from the match for Serie B Photos of the game between Cruzeiro and Vila Nova, in Mineiro, for the 15th round of Serie B – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press CRUISE 2X0 VILA NOVA

cruise

Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo (Rmulo), Lucas Oliveira and Wagner; Geovane (Leo Pais), Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Daniel Jnior (Adriano) and Matheus Bidu; Luvannor (Fernando Canesin) and Edu (Rodolfo). Coach: Paulo Pezzolano

Vila Nova-GO

Tony; Pedro Bambu (Diogo), Rafael Donato, Alisson Cassiano and Willian Formiga; Ralf (Marlone), Pablo (Daniel Amorim), Arthur Rezende and Matheuzinho; Pablo Dyego (Rubens) and Diego Tavares. Coach: Pedro Gama (assistant)

goals: Wagner (at 9’1°T) and Luvannor (1’2°T)

Yellow cards: Alisson and Pedro Bambu (Vila Nova); Neto Moura (Cruise)

public: 34,957

Income: BRL 951,228.50

Reason: 16th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

Place: Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

date and horrible: July 1, 2022 (Friday), at 9:30 pm

referee: Edina Alves Batista (SP)

assistants: Neuza Ines Back Leila (SP) and Naiara Moreira da Cruz (DF)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)