Cruzeiro denounces fake ticket scheme after overcrowding in Mineiro

photo: Luiz Henrique Campos/EM/DA Press With overcrowding of the Superior Yellow, Mineiro’s security opened part of the Superior Red In a note released this Saturday (2), Cruzeiro denounced a fake ticket scheme for its games in Mineiro. The club spoke after the overcrowding of the Yellow Superior sector, this Friday (1st), in the celestial victory by 2 to 0 over Vila Nova, for Serie B.

“Criminals have been tampering with real tickets and presenting fake ones for entry into the stadium or even selling them on the internet. The high number of fake tickets at the stadium’s turnstiles has, of course, delayed the entry process,” the club says in the statement .

“People are acting in a coordinated way, at specific times, usually in the minutes before the start of the game, to force entry without tickets. Acting simultaneously and in large volume, they make it impossible to verify tickets”, he adds (read the communicated, in full, at the end of the report).

In front of Vila, due to the overcrowding of the Yellow Superior, the security department of Mineiro was forced to open part of the Red Superior sector. According to Itatiaia, the Military Police (PM) estimates that at least 8,000 people entered the stadium using duplicate tickets.

Also this Friday, after the game, Mineiro announced an audience of 34,957 people for an income of R$ 951,228.50. According to unofficial figures, however, this number could have reached up to 42,000 gifts.

“One thing that we managed to monitor is that there is a group that accumulates near the turnstile and that is already waiting for chaos. “, said.

Read, in full, the note released by Cruzeiro:

About the recent and regrettable events for the entry into our last games, Cruzeiro clarifies fundamental points:

1. Criminals have been tampering with real tickets and presenting fake ones for entrance to the stadium or even selling them on the internet. The high number of fake tickets at the stadium turnstiles has, of course, delayed the entry process. Even with mf, criminals remain there, creating unnecessary lines and confusion. Those who buy fake tickets on the Internet, even in good faith, think there is a problem with their ticket, when in fact they are carrying fake tickets. These are facts that have already been verified by security cameras and in actions carried out at the turnstiles.

2. People are acting in a coordinated way, at specific times, usually in the minutes before the game starts, to force entry without tickets. Acting simultaneously and in large volume, they make the practice of verifying tickets unfeasible. This occurs in specific sectors of the stadium and is not generalized.

3. Cruzeiro has already met with the Military Police seeking to improve the flow of entry into the stadium. No wonder, we tested new formats for public input. Also together, we are working to identify criminals who follow the above practices. The procedure will continue to be adjusted and we will be increasingly strict with the entrance, adopting the necessary blocks so that these criminals not only fail to enter the stadium, but are also penalized for their attitudes. Also for this collective work, we publicly thank the work and proactiveness of the Police, as well as of Mineiro.

4. This does not mean that the process implemented by Cruzeiro is perfect. There is still room for improvement and we know it. But we are clear that internal errors are proportionally much lower than those caused by the malicious and criminal action of those who harm the club and who actually paid for their tickets.

5. For the next games, we once again ask the public to enter the stadium in advance. This facilitates the process of verifying tickets before the criminals take action, which, we reiterate, has taken place minutes before the start of the games. Cruzeiro even counts on its own fans to inhibit actions that continue to worsen the experience of those who really want to keep having the party that only our fans know how to do.