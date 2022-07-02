Cruzeiro sends the signing of midfielder Fernando Henrique, from Grmio

photo: Lucas Uebel/Grmio Fernando Henrique will be Cruzeiro’s reinforcement for the season’s sequel Cruzeiro should announce in the coming days the hiring of midfielder Fernando Henrique, 21 years old. He will be loaned by Grmio until the end of the 2023 season.

At the end of the loan relationship, Raposa will have the option of purchasing part of the economic rights for an amount already stipulated in the contract. The information was confirmed to the supersports by the player’s staff.

Fernando Henrique is scheduled to arrive at Confins Airport, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, on Sunday night (3). On Monday (4), he will perform exams before signing the contract.

In 2022, the young midfielder played six games for Grmio – four for State, one for Recopa Gacha and another for Serie B. He didn’t get to be the holder of the Tricolor.

In the last season, Fernando was on the field 17 times for the professional team. He also participated in two engagements for the Grmio U-23 team.

According to the radio gachaGrmio owns 60% of the player’s economic rights and has a contract until the end of 2024. His termination penalty for the international market is set at 40 million euros (about R$222 million).