Cruzeiro X Vila Nova – Supersports

46

1 time END OF THE FIRST STAGE! Cruzeiro goes to halftime beating Vila Nova.

46

1 time Ralf throws the ball from the right midfielder to the entrance of the area, Matheuzinho slips with his head and Rafael Cabral takes it.

45

1 time MORE 1! First half will go up to 46 minutes.

44

1 time Luvannor invades the area on the right, plays backwards and Rafael Donato intercepts.

43

1 time Pablo handles the ball from the right, Diego Tavares deflects it with his head on the first post and it goes right out of the goal.

42

1 time William Formiga charges in from the left to Pablo Dyego and Oliveira pushes away for a corner.

41

1 time Pablo shares the ball with Daniel Junior on the right and takes the full-back for Vila Nova.

40

1 time Edu receives a pass from Bidu on the left and crosses to Luvannor in the middle of the area, but he fumbles and is unarmed.

39

1 time Rafael Donato tries a throw to Diego Tavares on the right wing, but Lucas Oliveira takes the lead and retreats to Rafael Cabral.

38

1 time Neto Moura unarmed commits a hard foul on Ralf in the attack field and is cautioned with a yellow card.

37

1 time Alisson Cassiano is shown a yellow card for a hard foul on Daniel Junior in midfield.

36

1 time Diego Tavares crosses the ball from the right wing to Matheuzinho, but the shot is blocked. Arthur Rezende tries to take advantage of the rebound, but also stamps the mark.

35

1 time Daniel Junior scores with Edu in the left half, invades the area, but finishes weakly, facilitating Tony’s defense.

34

1 time Luvannor swings over to Alisson Cassiano’s mark on the right edge of the area and is unarmed.

33

1 time Ball possession: Cruzeiro 56% x 44% Vila Nova.

32

1 time Match stopped for assistance to goalkeeper Tony.

31

1 time ALMOST!!! Luvannor risks the low kick from the half moon entrance and Tony falls to make the save.

30

1 time Pablo Dyego crosses the midfield line and is brought down by Geovane.

29

1 time Pedro Bambu hits Machado in dispute and warned with a yellow card.

28

1 time Matheus Bidu takes a short corner to Machado on the right. He throws the ball into the area and Vila Nova’s defense pushes away.

27

1 time Geovane tries to cross the ball from the right wing and Alisson Cassiano blocks it for a corner.

26

1 time Arthur Rezende opens the play for Pedro Bambu on the right. He crosses and Rafael Cabral gets the ball.

25

1 time Diego Tavares crosses the ball from the right wing and Oliveira pushes it away.

24

1 time Wagner Leonardo throws the ball into the area, Edu disputes with William Formiga and the referee calls a foul for Vila Nova.

23

1 time Geovane tries to pass Willian Formiga on the right, falls into the dispute, and the referee scores a goal kick for Vila Nova.

22

1 time LOST!!! Matheus Bidu receives a pass from Daniel Junior on the left wing and crosses low to the middle of the area, but Luvannor finishes over the goal.

21

1 time ALMOST!!! Matheuzinho throws the ball from the right line of the area to Pablo at the entrance of the area. He heads in and Rafael Cabral palms it with his fingertips. Assistant points out impediment in the launch for Matheuzinho.

20

1 time Diego Tavares tries to open the play for Pablo on the right wing and the assistant points offside.

19

1 time Vila Nova tries to pressure in search of a tie.

18

1 time Matheus Bidu takes the free-kick from the right into the area, but Z Ivaldo, on the second post, doesn’t get a good header and the ball is lost to the right of the goal.

17

1 time Geovane passes Arthur Rezende on the right and is knocked down.

16

1 time Daniel Jnior pulls the counterattack but misses the pass to Edu in the area.

15

1 time Vila Nova takes a corner from the left side and Cruzeiro’s defense pushes away at the first post.

14

1 time DEFENDED!!! Luvannor is thrown by Edu on the left side of the area and drops the bomb. Tony palms and the referee points offside.

13

1 time Arthur Rezende takes a free-kick from the midfielder to the area, but Alisson Cassiano doesn’t reach the ball and Cruzeiro wins the goal kick.

13

1 time Willian Formiga taken down by Geovane in the middle of Vila Nova’s attack field.

12

1 time Filipe Machado launches Edu in the left half, but Tony leaves the goal and removes the danger.

11

1 time Machado to Matheuzinho with a foul in midfield.

10

1 time STOPPED! Edu launched by Daniel Jnior and finishes on top of Tony, but the referee points offside.

9

1 time CRUISE GOOOLLL!!! Matheus Bidu takes the free-kick from the right wing into the area and Wagner Leonardo deflects his head on the first post, to Tony’s right corner.

7

1 time Geovane taken down by Willian Formiga on the right wing.

6

1 time Pablo Dyego receives another launch on the left side of the area, plays behind for Arthur Rezende, but he slips and the Cruzeiro defense comes out playing.

5

1 time Geovane tries to cross from the right wing and the Vila Nova defender pushes it to the side.

4

1 time Geovane commits a foul in the dispute with Willian Formiga on the right wing.

3

1 time ALMOST!!! Pablo Dyego receives a long throw from Matheuzinho on the left side of the area and finishes with the first shot, close to Rafael Cabral’s right post.

two

1 time Daniel Junior crosses the ground ball from the left wing, but Luvannor can’t control the middle of the area.

1

1 time Z Ivaldo moves the ball from the right midfielder to the edge of the area and Rafael Donato pushes it away.

0

1 time The ball is rolling! Cruise departure.

0

1 time Cruzeiro plays with blue shirts and white shorts. Vila Nova wears red shirts and shorts.

0

1 time Teams on the field!

0

1 time Edina Alves Batista officiates the match, assisted by Neuza Ins Back and Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz. Vincius Furlan is in charge of VAR.

0

1 time Vila Nova starts the match with: Tony; Pedro Bambu, Rafael Donato, Alisson Cassiano and Willian Formiga; Ralf, Pablo Roberto, Arthur Rezende and Matheuzinho; Pablo Dyego and Diego Tavares.

0

1 time Cruzeiro is lined up with: Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Wagner Leonardo; Geovane , Neto Moura, Filipe Machado and Matheus Bidu; Daniel Junior, Luvannor and Edu.

0

1 time Warm-up completed and teams defined!

0

1 time Cold night in Belo Horizonte. Mineiro’s thermometers read 17C.

0

1 time Players from both teams are warming up on the pitch.

0

1 time Vila Nova’s embezzlement starts with the bench: coach Dado Cavalcanti is suspended and the team will be led by assistant Pedro Gama. Victor Andrade, with a knee injury, is also out. The good news is the return of Arthur Rezende, who served a suspension in the last round.

0

1 time Cruzeiro does not have Jaj, Rafa Silva, Joo Paulo and Gabriel Brazo in the medical department.

0

1 time The two teams are in opposite situations in the competition: Cruzeiro is in the lead, with 34 points, and Vila Nova is the lantern, with 12 points.