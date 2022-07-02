Cruzeiro X Vila Nova – Supersports

46
1 time
END OF THE FIRST STAGE! Cruzeiro goes to halftime beating Vila Nova.
46
1 time
Ralf throws the ball from the right midfielder to the entrance of the area, Matheuzinho slips with his head and Rafael Cabral takes it.
45
1 time
MORE 1! First half will go up to 46 minutes.
44
1 time
Luvannor invades the area on the right, plays backwards and Rafael Donato intercepts.
43
1 time
Pablo handles the ball from the right, Diego Tavares deflects it with his head on the first post and it goes right out of the goal.
42
1 time
William Formiga charges in from the left to Pablo Dyego and Oliveira pushes away for a corner.
41
1 time
Pablo shares the ball with Daniel Junior on the right and takes the full-back for Vila Nova.
40
1 time
Edu receives a pass from Bidu on the left and crosses to Luvannor in the middle of the area, but he fumbles and is unarmed.
39
1 time
Rafael Donato tries a throw to Diego Tavares on the right wing, but Lucas Oliveira takes the lead and retreats to Rafael Cabral.
38
1 time
Neto Moura unarmed commits a hard foul on Ralf in the attack field and is cautioned with a yellow card.
37
1 time
Alisson Cassiano is shown a yellow card for a hard foul on Daniel Junior in midfield.
36
1 time
Diego Tavares crosses the ball from the right wing to Matheuzinho, but the shot is blocked. Arthur Rezende tries to take advantage of the rebound, but also stamps the mark.
35
1 time
Daniel Junior scores with Edu in the left half, invades the area, but finishes weakly, facilitating Tony’s defense.
34
1 time
Luvannor swings over to Alisson Cassiano’s mark on the right edge of the area and is unarmed.
33
1 time
Ball possession: Cruzeiro 56% x 44% Vila Nova.
32
1 time
Match stopped for assistance to goalkeeper Tony.
31
1 time
ALMOST!!! Luvannor risks the low kick from the half moon entrance and Tony falls to make the save.
30
1 time
Pablo Dyego crosses the midfield line and is brought down by Geovane.
29
1 time
Pedro Bambu hits Machado in dispute and warned with a yellow card.
28
1 time
Matheus Bidu takes a short corner to Machado on the right. He throws the ball into the area and Vila Nova’s defense pushes away.
27
1 time
Geovane tries to cross the ball from the right wing and Alisson Cassiano blocks it for a corner.
26
1 time
Arthur Rezende opens the play for Pedro Bambu on the right. He crosses and Rafael Cabral gets the ball.
25
1 time
Diego Tavares crosses the ball from the right wing and Oliveira pushes it away.
24
1 time
Wagner Leonardo throws the ball into the area, Edu disputes with William Formiga and the referee calls a foul for Vila Nova.
23
1 time
Geovane tries to pass Willian Formiga on the right, falls into the dispute, and the referee scores a goal kick for Vila Nova.
22
1 time
LOST!!! Matheus Bidu receives a pass from Daniel Junior on the left wing and crosses low to the middle of the area, but Luvannor finishes over the goal.
21
1 time
ALMOST!!! Matheuzinho throws the ball from the right line of the area to Pablo at the entrance of the area. He heads in and Rafael Cabral palms it with his fingertips. Assistant points out impediment in the launch for Matheuzinho.
20
1 time
Diego Tavares tries to open the play for Pablo on the right wing and the assistant points offside.
19
1 time
Vila Nova tries to pressure in search of a tie.
18
1 time
Matheus Bidu takes the free-kick from the right into the area, but Z Ivaldo, on the second post, doesn’t get a good header and the ball is lost to the right of the goal.
17
1 time
Geovane passes Arthur Rezende on the right and is knocked down.
16
1 time
Daniel Jnior pulls the counterattack but misses the pass to Edu in the area.
15
1 time
Vila Nova takes a corner from the left side and Cruzeiro’s defense pushes away at the first post.
14
1 time
DEFENDED!!! Luvannor is thrown by Edu on the left side of the area and drops the bomb. Tony palms and the referee points offside.
13
1 time
Arthur Rezende takes a free-kick from the midfielder to the area, but Alisson Cassiano doesn’t reach the ball and Cruzeiro wins the goal kick.
13
1 time
Willian Formiga taken down by Geovane in the middle of Vila Nova’s attack field.
12
1 time
Filipe Machado launches Edu in the left half, but Tony leaves the goal and removes the danger.
11
1 time
Machado to Matheuzinho with a foul in midfield.
10
1 time
STOPPED! Edu launched by Daniel Jnior and finishes on top of Tony, but the referee points offside.
9
1 time
CRUISE GOOOLLL!!! Matheus Bidu takes the free-kick from the right wing into the area and Wagner Leonardo deflects his head on the first post, to Tony’s right corner.
7
1 time
Geovane taken down by Willian Formiga on the right wing.
6
1 time
Pablo Dyego receives another launch on the left side of the area, plays behind for Arthur Rezende, but he slips and the Cruzeiro defense comes out playing.
5
1 time
Geovane tries to cross from the right wing and the Vila Nova defender pushes it to the side.
4
1 time
Geovane commits a foul in the dispute with Willian Formiga on the right wing.
3
1 time
ALMOST!!! Pablo Dyego receives a long throw from Matheuzinho on the left side of the area and finishes with the first shot, close to Rafael Cabral’s right post.
two
1 time
Daniel Junior crosses the ground ball from the left wing, but Luvannor can’t control the middle of the area.
1
1 time
Z Ivaldo moves the ball from the right midfielder to the edge of the area and Rafael Donato pushes it away.
0
1 time
The ball is rolling! Cruise departure.
0
1 time
Cruzeiro plays with blue shirts and white shorts. Vila Nova wears red shirts and shorts.
0
1 time
Teams on the field!
0
1 time
Edina Alves Batista officiates the match, assisted by Neuza Ins Back and Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz. Vincius Furlan is in charge of VAR.
0
1 time
Vila Nova starts the match with: Tony; Pedro Bambu, Rafael Donato, Alisson Cassiano and Willian Formiga; Ralf, Pablo Roberto, Arthur Rezende and Matheuzinho; Pablo Dyego and Diego Tavares.
0
1 time
Cruzeiro is lined up with: Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Wagner Leonardo; Geovane , Neto Moura, Filipe Machado and Matheus Bidu; Daniel Junior, Luvannor and Edu.
0
1 time
Warm-up completed and teams defined!
0
1 time
Cold night in Belo Horizonte. Mineiro’s thermometers read 17C.
0
1 time
Players from both teams are warming up on the pitch.
0
1 time
Vila Nova’s embezzlement starts with the bench: coach Dado Cavalcanti is suspended and the team will be led by assistant Pedro Gama. Victor Andrade, with a knee injury, is also out. The good news is the return of Arthur Rezende, who served a suspension in the last round.
0
1 time
Cruzeiro does not have Jaj, Rafa Silva, Joo Paulo and Gabriel Brazo in the medical department.
0
1 time
The two teams are in opposite situations in the competition: Cruzeiro is in the lead, with 34 points, and Vila Nova is the lantern, with 12 points.
0
1 time
Goodnight! Follow, from now on, the bids of Cruzeiro x Vila Nova, a match valid for the 16th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship 2022.