Dí Maria, Fábregas and more: see 5 free players in the market

Players have had their contracts terminated and can sign with any club, with no transfer cost

The mid-year transfer window will be busy, both in Brazil and Europe. Even before the official opening, on July 18, Flamengo has already announced the arrival of striker Everton Cebolinha, and it should not stop there. Rubro-Negro is still looking for new reinforcements and, in the midst of that, there is a list of stars leaving their respective clubs in the Old Continent.

CHECK OUT SOME MARKET OPTIONS:

The 35-year-old midfielder left Monaco (FRA) at the end of the season and is one of the top winners on the list. Champion of the 2010 World Cup, with Spain, the player accumulates relevant passages at clubs such as Barcelona (ESP), Chelsea (ING) and Arsenal (ING).

A renowned striker in world football, Suárez is leaving Atlético de Madrid (ESP), at the age of 35. Although it still has space in Europe, the gunslinger no longer draws the attention of the main clubs in the Old Continent and, because of that, does not rule out a return to South American football. In the midst of this, River Plate (ARG) is quoted as one of the favorites to sign the Uruguayan, but the proposal has not yet been accepted by the player.

Leaving Barcelona (ESP), the right-back has already assured that he does not want to retire, even at 39 years of age. With space in the Brazilian National Team, Daniel sees the need to continue at a high level of competitiveness, to go to the 2022 World Cup, which will be played at the end of the year. Previously, the player has already had conversations with Flamengo, but at the moment, there are no indications of a rapprochement.

Highlight of the Argentina National Team, the player left PSG at the end of this European season. At 34 years of age, the attacking midfielder is still seen with great potential to perform in European football. Like Daniel Alves, the athlete wants to reach the World Cup and, therefore, needs to define the future of his career soon.

For the fan most connected to the transfer market, this name is not so new among the rumors. With no space at Manchester United (ING) since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Uruguayan has been on an exit route since the previous season. Now, with the end of the contract, goodbye becomes inevitable, and the player welcomes the return to South American football.

With the need to be forceful in the market, Flamengo seeks athletes who can come free of charge or for loans, to try to reduce the amount invested in signings. It is worth noting that the Chilean Arturo Vidal may soon fit into these parameters and become a reality in Fla. However, Rubro-Negro expects the steering wheel to define the contractual termination with Inter Milan (ING) to advance the transaction.

