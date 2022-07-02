DNS-over-QUIC is coming to make your connection faster and safer – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

DNS-over-QUIC or, for those closest to you, DoQ. The name sounds like a technical jargon that is of interest to few people. Well, this is technical jargon. But this one is interesting for everyone. We’re talking about a protocol that can make online services faster and more reliable.

Maybe you think that, for this, it is enough to hire a good quality internet access plan, based on optical fiber, for example. This thinking is not incorrect. But even connections based on good physical infrastructure are susceptible to delays or packet loss for a variety of reasons.

This type of problem can cause “lag” in an online game, broken voice in a video call, among many other consequences. DNS-over-QUIC is not designed to directly address these issues. But the protocol is based on a set of techniques capable of making communication more stable and secure.

But how does DoQ work?

Before proceeding, it is important to recap the concept of DNS (Domain Name System).

A detailed explanation is available in the previous link, plus here’s a summary: DNS is a service that indicates the IP address of a website or web service. It is through this feature that your browser can find the server that hosts a website with an address like tecnoblog.net.

DNS is quite functional, but it has some limitations. That’s where QUIC comes into the picture. Or almost. It is also important to remember, first, the TCP (Transmission Control Protocol).

From its beginnings to the present day, the web is based on TCP, a data transport layer protocol. TCP works well, so much so that other protocols such as SSL, TLS and HTTP run on top of it.

The problem is that, when transmitting packets, TCP has to receive another set of data from the recipient to confirm that the sending was successful.

Transmission follows an order, so newer packets can only be processed after the previous ones have been processed. Thus, if a loss occurs, due to a connection failure, for example, there will be a queue until the lost packet is retransmitted. This can cause slowdowns or even interruptions in certain online services.

Now, yes, QUIC enters the picture

QUIC was introduced by Google in 2013. As it is based on another protocol, UDP (User Datagram Protocol), it appears as a faster and more efficient alternative compared to TCP.

Reason: UDP sends packets without checking for lost data. This feature makes communication faster, but less reliable. QUIC works as a transport layer that adds to UDP the ability to retransmit packets, but without sacrificing performance.

In addition, QUIC supports encryption and authentication (within the transport protocol itself) and allows a network connection to be established more quickly.

Have more. QUIC does not require packets to be processed in a queue and supports a connection migration mode, which makes a transmission not lost when the cell phone switches from 4G to Wi-Fi, for example.

DNS over QUIC

What DNS-over-QUIC basically does is get DNS to work on top of QUIC. Virtually all the advantages mentioned above are valid here. According to the company AdGuard, the new protocol can:

encrypt DNS traffic;

recover lost packets without causing performance degradation;

perform the aforementioned connection migration;

establish connections faster, which is especially useful on mobile devices.

DNS-over-QUIC: When?

A pattern like this causes very positive changes, but it takes time to implement. Furthermore, there is still no confirmation that DoQ will, in fact, become a universal technology, so to speak.

The good news is that the path to this is already being trodden. like the TechRadar highlights, in May, DNS-over-QUIC was published under the identification RFC 9250.

An RFC (Request for Comments) is a set of technical documents maintained by the IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force), a body that regulates standards used on the Internet. This is an important step for DoQ as it makes it a officially proposed standard.

No one knows for sure when and if the protocol will be widely adopted, as has already become clear. But AdGuard is so confident that it will happen that it started supporting the protocol in its DNS service in late 2020. NextDNS is another organization that has already implemented DoQ.