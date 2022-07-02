Don’t want to be banned from WhatsApp? Then do not install THESE programs

O Whatsapp offers a number of features to its users, but they are not always enough to satisfy the need for innovation that some people have. For this reason, there are several parallel applications that work as messenger clones. The problem is that using this type of program can get you banned from WhatsApp.

What do WhatsApp clone programs offer?

Generally, programs that mimic WhatsApp are used to offer some different features. Users can customize fonts, colors, hide information more easily or use various unofficial tools. However, if you don’t want to risk getting banned on WhatsApp, it’s best to think twice before installing any of them.

The official messenger is not compatible with these clone programs, as the company itself states on its FAQ page. “WhatsApp does not support these apps because we cannot validate the security measures implemented by them.”

In addition, the use of unauthorized tools can expose users’ privacy and put devices at risk.

Other reasons that can get you banned from WhatsApp:

– Inactivity

If you go 120 days without using WhatsApp, your account will be banned. Well, spending 4 months away from the app is enough to get banned from WhatsApp. However, the company notifies the user before taking the action to cancel his presence within the app. All files will remain stored for the user to request if necessary.

– Blocks in a row

If in 24 hours an account receives numerous blocks at the same time, WhatsApp can ban that person permanently. If this happens, the company allows the blocked user to appeal.

– Spam

Sending the same message to many contacts at once can set up spam. This is one of the most common rules that lead to being banned from WhatsApp.

– Fake News

Spreading fake news is reason to be blocked and banned from WhatsApp. The attitude is taken from constant complaints from other people.

– offenses

Offending other users and using words prohibited by the company can also result in the person’s permanent ban.