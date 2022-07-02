Dorival Júnior will have two important reinforcements in Flamengo’s next game

On the night of the next Saturday (2), saints and Flamengo face each other in Vila Belmiro, at 19:00 (Brasília time), for the 15th round of the Brazilian championship. Rubro-Negro comes from a victory over Deportes Tolima for the Copa Libertadores and seeks to win again away from home for the Brasileirão, something that has not happened since May 29, when they beat Fluminense as a visitor.

Coach Dorival Júnior had good news on the eve of the duel at Vila Belmiro: defender Fabrício Bruno and attacking midfielder Matheus França tested negative for Covid-19 and are available again. Both were injured for a long time and can be used by the coach throughout the match. The information comes from reporter Cahê Mota, from the GE website.

On the other hand, goalkeepers Diego Alves and Matheus Cunha and midfielder Willian Arão are still away, after testing positive last Monday (25th). Dorival Júnior no longer has midfielder Andreas Pereira, who was returned to Manchester United after the end of his loan contract.

Flamengo seeks to win in Vila for the third consecutive season

In 2020, when he was coached by Domènec Torrent, Flamengo beat Santos 1-0 in Vila Belmiro, with a goal from Gabriel Barbosa, revealed by the alvinegro club. In 2021, Rubro-Negro thrashed 4-0, with three from Gabigol and one from Andreas Pereira.