Drone with Artificial Intelligence flies at 70 km/h dodging obstacles

Researchers at the University of Zurich, Switzerland, have developed a new drone that is capable of tracking its own trajectory and avoiding obstacles using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The new gadget is also agile, reaching speeds between 50 and 70 km/h.

During the research, a drone with four propellers received onboard sensors, flight monitoring systems, and other components so that the data could be processed in real time. For the AI ​​part, the NVIDIA Jetson TX2 development kit has been added, which can perform complex tasks fast enough to allow agile and smooth flight at the same time.

Field tests involved making the drone perform a wide variety of flights, from those at slower, more constant speeds to those at full speed with obstacle avoidance.

Drone has the ability to learn

In practice, the system demonstrated that it could perform trajectory tracking, continuously monitoring the drone’s position in the air. Furthermore, in virtual reality simulations, it was observed that the system was capable of learning, with the drone improving flight performance over time. In the video below, you can see the device in action:

According to the researchers, the technology could be used, for example, in search and rescue operations or even in the delivery of goods.

The article reporting the research was published in the journal Science Robotics. The team is also making the software and hardware available as open source, allowing anyone to use the system.