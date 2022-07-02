Elvis Presley’s childhood home could fetch BRL 400,000 at auction

Elvis Presley’s childhood home could fetch $75,000 at auction in August. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images.

The house where the American singer, musician and actor Elvis Presley lived as a child will be auctioned in August;

With a minimum bid of US$25,000, the final price is estimated to be between US$50,000 and US$75,000;

According to a statement from the auction house, the house was dismantled in 2017 for preservation.

The house where American singer, musician and actor Elvis Presley lived as a boy between 1943 and 1944 will be auctioned by Rockhurst Auction, a luxury souvenir company, on August 14 with a minimum bid of $25,000. , around R$ 133 thousand at the current price.

The final price is estimated to be between US$50,000 and US$75,000, equivalent to R$266,000 and R$400,000, respectively.

Read too:

The house was built by the singer’s great-uncle, Noah Presley, at 1241 Kelly Street, west of the city of Tupelo, Mississippi, on the corner of the house where Elvis was born.

According to a statement from the auction house, the house was dismantled in 2017 under the supervision of Chris Davidson, an Elvis Presley expert, for preservation and future reassembly. All parts are kept in a trailer.

The person who wins the auction will also be able to keep the vehicle and receive an hour-long documentary about the dismantling process of the house.

The event, titled “Auction on Elvis Presley Blvd.”, will auction off another 100 artifacts from the pop culture icon’s career and life, including clothing, movie costumes, autographs and jewelry.

*With information from Today.