European giant surpasses Chelsea and directs the signing of Raphinha

Raphinha, 25 years old, is very close to being the newest reinforcement of the barcelona for the season. Talks between the parties have advanced in recent hours and, according to the Spanish press, an agreement, for 60 million euros, will be sealed by next week.

Before Barcelona, ​​Chelsea was the most viable path for Raphinha. The London club agreed to the Leeds terms and agreed to pay more than €60 million in football for the player. However, Raphinha wants Barça, and Barça wants Raphinha.

Raphinha’s salary at Barcelona will be 6 million euros. Terms have already been agreed with the player and his agent, Deco. What remains, now, is the final agreement with Leeds, which had to go back amid Chelsea’s interest, since Raphinha only thinks about the Catalan giant.

A final meeting between Leeds and Barcelona is likely to take place until next season, with the La Liga club’s mission to close the deal. Even in the financial crisis, Barcelona managed to get resources to close with its great signing for the season and also for the coming years.

Barcelona at the market

In addition to Raphinha, Barça hopes to be able to close with more names. The big dream is Lewan, from Barça. But there are also other names, like Kessie, from Milan.