‘everyone take in the c.’

Pedro Guimarães, former president of Caixa, is accused of sexual and moral harassment (Photo: EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images)

After being the target of complaints about sexual harassment, the former president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, is also accused of moral harassment against state employees. The new cases were revealed by the Metrópoles portal.

Among the reports, made anonymously, employees say that Pedro Guimarães offended his subordinates: when he was contradicted, he said that everyone had to “f**k.” and ordered “everyone to take the c.”.

“I didn’t give a shit about your opinion, because I’m in charge. I’m not asking. This is not a democracy, it’s my decision,” Guimarães said during a meeting. The speeches of the former president of Caixa were recorded and revealed by the portal Metrópoles.

pepper in food

State employees also report that Pedro Guimarães put pepper in people’s food, especially at dinners during work trips. The former president of Caixa would put pepper on his subordinates’ plates and make them eat until the end.

“The more you cry and feel sick, the more he laughs. He’s pretty sadistic. In every working meal with him, there was pepper on someone’s plate”, revealed the employee.

outbursts of anger

Pedro Guimarães, the officials describe, also had fits of rage. In one of those moments, he even punched a television, damaged computers and threw a corporate cell phone on the wall, in front of employees.

Investigations and out of the box

Pedro Guimarães is investigated by the Federal Public Ministry for accusations of sexual harassment. Employees report inappropriate invites and unauthorized touching of their bodies.

The cases were revealed by Metrópoles last Tuesday (28) and, at the end of the 29th, Guimarães left the command of Caixa Econômica Federal.

In a letter, Pedro Guimarães called the accusations “unfair”. “From an avalanche of news and misinformation, my wife, my two children, my 18-year marriage and I have been hit with several accusations made before even a modicum of defense can be put forward. It is a cruel, unfair, unequal situation and one that will be corrected at the right time with the force of truth,” he declared in a statement.